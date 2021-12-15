Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese-American crooner Wang Leehom (王力宏) on Wednesday (Dec. 15) announced that he has filed for divorce from his Taiwanese wife of eight years, Lee Jinglei (李靚蕾).

Rumors about the couple's divorce have been swirling since June, since the two had not been seen together in public for two years. On Wednesday afternoon, Wang announced on his Facebook page that he and Lee have filed for a divorce.

In the brief post, Wang wrote that his private life is "very simple and very pure," for that reason he wishes not to discuss the matter with the media. He lamented that during the recent years of marriage, his "inadequacies were too numerous" and he feels remorseful.

Wang wrote that the two have decided to live separately because they have "different ideas and plans for their future lifestyles." He stressed that although the couple has filed for divorce, "we will always be a family."

He closed by asking the public to respect their privacy and personal space and to not disturb them. He then thanked his fans for their concern.

In November of 2013, Wang announced his marriage to Lee, who is a non-celebrity and 10 years his junior, without much fanfare. The couple had two daughters in 2014 and 2016.

The couple had reportedly discussed getting a divorce after their second child, but the split was suspended when Lee become pregnant with their son, who was born in 2018.