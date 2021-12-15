Taiwan dumpling chain Bafang Yunji to raise prices

Bafang Yunji will hike the price of its dumplings Thursday. (Facebook, 8wayTW photo). Bafang Yunji will hike the price of its dumplings Thursday. (Facebook, 8wayTW photo).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Dumpling maker Bafang Yunji International Co., Ltd. became the latest restaurant chain to announce price hikes, scheduling an increase of NT$0.5 (US$0.017) for each of its dumpling products on Thursday (Dec. 16).

Over the past weeks, a wide range of Taiwan and international restaurant chains selling hamburgers, pizzas, Thai and Chinese food said they were no longer able to suppress the rising cost of ingredients and customers would have to shoulder the effects.

Pork rice chain Liang She Han Buy Good, a subsidiary of Bafang Yunji, would increase the prices of some menu items by between NT$2-8 on Thursday, CNA reported.

The price increases at the main company would bring the price of their signature dumpling to NT$6 apiece. The company blamed the impact of price rises for ingredients on their cost of doing business.

Bafang Yunji, which is also known as 8 Way, owns chains of steak and noodle restaurants, totaling 1,032 outlets, and bought Dante Coffee last year. The company, founded in 1998, also has more than 100 outlets in Hong Kong.