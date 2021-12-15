Anesthesia Machinery Market Growth 2021: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Gross Margin and Forecast 2027

Report Ocean presents a new report on Anesthesia Machinery Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Global Anesthesia Machinery Market was valued at USD 2.2 Billion in 2019 and expected to grow with a CAGR 6.3% over the forecasting period 2020-2027. Anesthesia machines used to give anesthesia to the patient which relief them from pain while medical procedure. Anesthesia machines provide O2 and N2O gases to the patient and manage continuity of equipment. The equipment is used for inhalation of anesthesia with the help of inhalation devices as vaporizer and flowmeterRise in number of surgical procedures with technological advancements in anesthesia monitoring and portability and miniaturization are the drivers which lead the market in forecasting years. For Instance, as per NCBI, the modern integrated anesthesia workstation has advance technology and software which provide extensive capabilities for ventilation, able to deliver variable flow, scaverning systems to capture waste gases, manage oxygen flush systems and minimum low flow rate. Despite that, high cost of installation and maintenance and regulatory compliances are restraining the market growth over the forecasting period 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the Anesthesia Machinery Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In which, North America is Dominating the market because of Increasing number of surgeries and public expenditure on healthcare infrastructure and advancement in research and development. However, APAC is witnessed of highest market growth in anesthesia machinery market due to increasing patient rate and government investment in healthcare sector.

Key Players in Global Anesthesia Machinery Market

Cardinal Health Inc.

Dragerwerk Ag & Co. KgaA

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

General Electric Company (Ge Healthcare)

Heyer Medical Ag

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mindray Ds Usa Inc

Smiths Group Plc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Vyaire Medical Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Continuous anesthesia machinery

Intermittent anesthesia machinery

By Subject:

Human

Veterinary

By Application:

Nervous system surgeries

Respiratory system surgeries

Musculoskeletal system surgeries

Cardiovascular system surgeries

Digestive system surgeries

By End Users:

Hospitals

Point of care

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LA

Rest of the World

