Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Texas Southern beats Texas Rio Grande Valley 70-60

By Associated Press
2021/12/15 12:08
Texas Southern beats Texas Rio Grande Valley 70-60

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Brison Gresham tallied 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead Texas Southern to a 70-60 win over Texas Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday night.

Gresham hit 8 of 10 shots and added seven blocks. John Jones had 15 points for Texas Southern (2-7). Justin Hopkins added 12 points.

Texas Rio Grande Valley scored 21 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

RayQuan Taylor had 16 points for the Vaqueros (4-7), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Marek Nelson added five assists. Justin Johnson had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-15 13:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Namewee's Taiwan-made video mocks China's handling of COVID
Namewee's Taiwan-made video mocks China's handling of COVID
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 27
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 27
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day