Green scores 24 to lift N. Iowa over Jackson St. 66-56

By Associated Press
2021/12/15 12:02
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — AJ Green had 24 points as Northern Iowa topped Jackson State 66-56 on Tuesday night.

Nate Heise had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Northern Iowa (3-5). Noah Carter added 11 points. Trae Berhow had seven rebounds.

Gabe Watson had 12 points for the Tigers (2-8). Ken Evans Jr. added 12 points. Jayveous McKinnis had 10 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.

Updated : 2021-12-15 13:56 GMT+08:00

