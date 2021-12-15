Alexa
Udeze scores 15 to carry Wichita St. over Alcorn St. 82-63

By Associated Press
2021/12/15 11:55
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Morris Udeze had 15 points as Wichita State defeated Alcorn State 82-63 on Tuesday night.

Kenny Pohto had 14 points for Wichita State (8-2), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Ricky Council IV added 12 points. Dexter Dennis had 11 points.

Wichita State scored 44 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Oddyst Walker had 16 points for the Braves (1-8). Darrious Agnew added 14 points. Lenell Henry had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-15 13:56 GMT+08:00

