Bell leads North Texas over Sam Houston St. 65-55

By Associated Press
2021/12/15 11:57
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Thomas Bell had 14 points as North Texas defeated Sam Houston 65-55 on Tuesday night.

Abou Ousmane had 13 points for North Texas (6-3), which won its fourth consecutive game. Mardrez McBride added 12 points. Tylor Perry had 10 points.

Savion Flagg had 20 points for the Bearkats (3-7). Jaden Ray added 10 points. Tristan Ikpe had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-15 13:55 GMT+08:00

