Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Metskhvarishvili lifts UL Monroe over Stephen F. Austin

By Associated Press
2021/12/15 11:44
Metskhvarishvili lifts UL Monroe over Stephen F. Austin

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Nika Metskhvarishvili had 21 points as ULM topped Stephen F. Austin 82-69 on Tuesday night.

Metskhvarishvili shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers.

Russell Harrison had 14 points for ULM (6-4), which earned its fourth straight victory. Andre Jones added 13 points and six assists. Koreem Ozier had 13 points.

Stephen F. Austin scored 28 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Latrell Jossell scored a career-high 28 points for the Lumberjacks (8-3), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Gavin Kensmil added 19 points. David Kachelries had seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-15 13:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Namewee's Taiwan-made video mocks China's handling of COVID
Namewee's Taiwan-made video mocks China's handling of COVID
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 27
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 27
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day