Greene carries South Florida past Austin Peay 60-51

By Associated Press
2021/12/15 11:35
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Javon Greene posted 14 points and eight rebounds as South Florida topped Austin Peay 60-51 on Tuesday night.

Caleb Murphy had 12 points and six rebounds for South Florida (4-4). Jamir Chaplin added 10 points. Sam Hines Jr. had three blocks.

Cameron Copeland had 12 points for the Governors (4-5). Tariq Silver added 10 points. Alec Woodard had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-15 13:54 GMT+08:00

