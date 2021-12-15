Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Nkereuwem leads Longwood past Carolina University 98-56

By Associated Press
2021/12/15 11:45
Nkereuwem leads Longwood past Carolina University 98-56

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Leslie Nkereuwem had 17 points off the bench to carry Longwood to a 98-56 win over Carolina University on Tuesday night.

Isaiah Wilkins had 15 points for Longwood (7-4). Jaylani Darden added 11 points and six rebounds.

The 98 points were a season best for Longwood. Meanwhile, the Lancers forced a season-high 25 turnovers.

Cameron Buchanan had 14 points for the Bruins.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-15 13:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Namewee's Taiwan-made video mocks China's handling of COVID
Namewee's Taiwan-made video mocks China's handling of COVID
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 27
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 27
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day