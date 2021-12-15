Alexa
St. Francis (NY) beats Medgar Evers 113-51

By Associated Press
2021/12/15 11:47
NEW YORK (AP) — Tedrick Wilcox Jr. came off the bench to score 19 points to lift St. Francis (N.Y.) to a 113-51 win over Medgar Evers on Tuesday night.

Max Enger had 19 points and 14 rebounds for St. Francis (N.Y.) (3-8). Rob Higgins added 12 points. Patrick Emilien had 11 points.

It was the first time this season St. Francis (N.Y.) scored at least 100 points.

St. Francis (N.Y.) posted a season-high 24 assists. Meanwhile, the Cougars' 25.0 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by a St. Francis (N.Y.) opponent this season.

St. Francis (N.Y.) dominated the first half and led 59-23 at the break. The Terriers' 59 first-half points were a season best for the team.

Andre Evans Jr had 22 points and six rebounds for the Cougars. Dante Simmons added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-15 13:53 GMT+08:00

