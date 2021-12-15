Davenport carries Cincinnati over Florida A&M 78-50

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jeremiah Davenport posted 16 points as Cincinnati easily beat Florida A&M 78-50 on Tuesday night.

Mika Adams-Woods had 11 points for Cincinnati (8-3). Ody Oguama added eight rebounds. Mike Saunders Jr. had six assists.

MJ Randolph had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Rattlers (2-7). DJ Jones added 11 points. Bryce Moragne had 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com