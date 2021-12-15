Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan's HTC launches NFT platform with auction on December 17

NFT auction will feature NFTs of famed Czech painter Mucha

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/15 12:33
A Kaohsiung City official tries on a new model of the HTC VIVE Flow headset in November, 2021. 

A Kaohsiung City official tries on a new model of the HTC VIVE Flow headset in November, 2021.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — HTC VIVE, the virtual reality brand of Taiwan’s HTC, has launched an NFT (non-fungible token) store, and will hold an inaugural auction of store items on Friday (Dec. 17).

The store is made up of Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and Extended Reality (XR) objects, according to a Coinrivet report. The new store is part of the brand’s push to build the “Viverse”, a play to gain ground in the burgeoning Metaverse space.

HTC’s Viverse aims to “break down barriers between the real and virtual worlds, with immersion as the focal point,” per a post on the company’s blog. The metaverse requires smooth transactions so users can swap both fiat and cryptocurrencies, NFTs and much more, it goes on.

Creators get to decide how they mint and sell their NFTs on the new platform, deciding on the total number and conditions of the sale. The ecosystem will enable payment with popular fiat, such as the U.S. dollar, and commonly used cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, etc.).

The upcoming auction on Friday will feature NFTs of Art Nouveau classics by Czech master Alphonse Mucha.

This is part of an ongoing trend which sees the traditional art industry merge with defi. In October, renowned auction house Sotheby put 53 works of art under the virtual hammer after setting up its own metaverse platform.
NFT
HTC
platform
metaverse
HTC Vive

RELATED ARTICLES

Banksy work to be digitally divided and sold as NFTs
Banksy work to be digitally divided and sold as NFTs
2021/12/10 17:16
Taiwanese fried chicken restaurant launches viral NFTs
Taiwanese fried chicken restaurant launches viral NFTs
2021/11/29 17:45
Taiwan’s CreatorDB startup simplifies influencer marketing for SMBs
Taiwan’s CreatorDB startup simplifies influencer marketing for SMBs
2021/11/22 10:45
Taiwan's first Metaverse yoga opens eyes
Taiwan's first Metaverse yoga opens eyes
2021/11/18 17:42
Driverless delivery vehicles hit road in Taiwan first
Driverless delivery vehicles hit road in Taiwan first
2021/11/16 11:08