Red Wings edge Islanders 2-1 to end 3-game losing streak

By DANA GAURUDER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/15 11:25
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin, second from right, celebrates his goal with teammates against the New York Islanders in the second period of an...

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) stops a New York Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck (15) shot as Dylan Larkin (71) defends in the...

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser (65) dumps New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday,...

New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) deflects a shot into Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) in the second period of an NHL ho...

Detroit Red Wings center Vladislav Namestnikov (92) protects the puck from New York Islanders left wing Zach Parise (11) in the second period of an NH...

New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) stops a Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen (27) shot in the second period of an NHL hockey gam...

New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) stops a Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen (27) shot in the second period of an NHL hockey gam...

New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) stops a Detroit Red Wings right wing Filip Zadina (11) shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game...

New York Islanders right wing Oliver Wahlstrom (26) and Detroit Red Wings right wing Carter Rowney (37) battle for the puck in the first period of an ...

DETROIT (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic made 33 saves and the Detroit Red Wings ended a three-game skid with a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

Dylan Larkin got his team-high 11th goal and Michael Rasmussen also scored for the Red Wings.

Anders Lee scored and Ilya Sorokin made 37 saves for the Islanders, who had won two of three following an 11-game losing streak.

Following a scoreless first period, Larkin broke the deadlock at 10:32 of the second. He scored a power-play goal with a shot from the point that deflected off Sorokin’s right arm.

Nedeljkovic made a diving stop against Brock Nelson on a 3-on-1 break for New York in the closing seconds of the period.

Rasmussen made it 2-0 on a 2-on-1 rush with 7:05 remaining when he whistled a shot past Sorokin for his third goal of the season.

The Islanders pulled Sorokin for an extra skater and Lee scored with 2:33 left by deflecting in Noah Dobson's shot.

The Red Wings defeated the Islanders 4-3 in overtime 10 nights earlier.

NOTES: Lucas Raymond’s second-period assist gave the Red Wings forward an NHL rookie-high 25 points. … Islanders center Mathew Barzal, who leads the team with 17 points, was placed in COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday. … Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi made his first appearance this month after clearing COVID-19 protocol. He had five shots on goal. … Detroit defenseman Marc Staal cleared COVID-19 protocol and participated in Tuesday’s morning skate, but was not activated for the game. ... The Islanders will host Detroit on Dec. 29.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

Red Wings: Visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

