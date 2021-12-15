Alexa
'Sneaky' Santas appear on southern Taiwan government building for 1st time

Santa decorations in Taiwan's Pingtung mistaken for thieves from afar

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/15 12:08
Santa-like decorations mistaken for sneaky thieves. (Wanluan Township office photo)

Santa-like decorations mistaken for sneaky thieves. (Wanluan Township office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Wanluan Township main office in Pingtung County has recently garnered a lot of attention from locals with its Santa-like figures that have been mistaken for sneaky thieves.

TVBS reported that the creative Christmas decorations hanging onto the office’s walls have been scaring passersby from afar, especially at night.

In the photo shared by the office, the gang of Santas looks like they are helping each other break into the government building and commit burglary. The news agency interviewed local residents who commented that the Santas should be chubbier, otherwise they look a lot like robbers.

This is the first time the office has put Christmas installations on display, and they did not expect such feedback. According to the office, the decorations represent the lengths the local government will go to in order to help its residents, regardless of how many barriers or challenges are ahead.

(Wanluan Township office photo)
