Siklus Announces Business Growth And Sustainability Results For 2021

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach - 15 December 2021 - Siklus, an Indonesia-based firm solving economic and environmental issues through its e-commerce and refill delivery solution, is reporting its business growth and environmental impact results for 2021.









Laksamana Sakti (Head of Operations) & Jane von Rabenau (CEO)

Business growth:

After focusing efforts on R&D, pilot testing, and fine-tuning its business model the previous year, Siklus kick-started sales in Jakarta in January 2021. Over the course of the year, Siklus achieved 20X growth in sales, achieving over IDR 11.5 billion (USD 800k) in Annual Recurring Revenue and 15X growth in active users.

Addressing the plastic waste crisis:

Indonesia produces 6.8 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, ranking it the second-largest contributor of ocean plastic waste in the world – second only to China, and more than India (The Borgen Project, 2021). In 2021, Siklus has already managed to save over 1.8 million single-use plastic packaging from being produced.

"Before starting Siklus, I was advised that selling household consumer products as refills would not be feasible. Today, Siklus is now providing refill solutions to thousands of families in Jakarta. We have grown 20X this year, and established partnerships with many of the top FMCGs," shares Jane von Rabenau, Co-Founder & CEO of Siklus. "And as our business grows, we steadily increase our environmental impact. To date, I'm proud to announce that Siklus has helped save nearly 2 million plastic packages from being produced, replacing them with refills."

Siklus x FMCGs:

In 2021, Siklus established partnerships with industry-leading FMCGs, allowing the business to sell popular household products via refill to Indonesian consumers. Siklus now works with Nestlé, P&G, Reckitt, Mars Petcare, Godrej, Unza Vitalis, Wings and Total.

"The commitment from the FMCGs to sign on with us this year justifies our business model, and is testament to the combined business and environmental potential of our refill solution," says Laksamana Sakti, Head of Operations at Siklus. "Early next year, we will be announcing more major FMCG partners into our refill ecosystem."

Siklus recently started a partnership with Reckitt to sell and deliver its Dettol products to Indonesian consumers via refills:

"Reckitt is passionate about creating positive impacts on consumers' lives, as well as putting efforts on sustainable initiatives, which include protecting the environment. This new partnership with Siklus, is another way for Reckitt to further develop and scale our environmental mission-driven business in Indonesia," says Donny Wahyudi, Head of External Communications & Community Affairs Reckitt Indonesia.

2022 outlook:

Siklus recently secured a pilot project in Labuan Bajo, which is set to kick-start in Q1 2022. The pilot is in partnership with the Indonesian Waste Platform (IWP), leveraging Siklus' refill solution to reduce plastic waste in Indonesia's Rural & Remote Communities (RRC). IWP has committed to support Siklus expansion to bring its refill business to other rural regions in Maluku, Sumatera, NTT, Bali, Java and Sulawesi. These pilots, along with other upcoming FMCG and commercial partnerships also set to activate in the new year, Siklus' outlook for 2022 looks promising.

About Siklus

Siklus is reinventing the future of retail by selling everyday necessities without packaging, and at a lower cost. Consumers purchase refills of consumer products using the Siklus mobile app (Android and iOS) after which orders are delivered direct to their homes.

Siklus' e-commerce and refill technology provides safe and precise dispensing, optimization of supply chains, and collection of rich data, allowing consumer brands to engage and sell to customers in an efficient and sustainable way. For more information, please visit: www.siklus.com





