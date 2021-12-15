Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Antetokounmpo in COVID-19 protocol, will sit Wednesday

By Associated Press
2021/12/15 10:54
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, right, during the first half of a...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) brings the ball upcourt during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics,...

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, right, during the first half of a...

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) brings the ball upcourt during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics,...

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is the latest NBA star to be sidelined by COVID-19.

The league's injury report on Tuesday night listed the two-time MVP as out for the Milwaukee Bucks’ game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday because he’s in the health and safety protocols.

Milwaukee’s Wesley Matthews also has entered the COVID-19 protocols and won’t play Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo played Sunday at New York and Monday at Boston. He had a triple-double in the victory over the Knicks and scored 20 points in the loss to the Celtics.

He’s averaging 27 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists this season.

Earlier this season, Bucks forward Khris Middleton missed eight games after testing positive for COVID-19. Last season, Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday missed 10 games for the same reason.

The Bucks went 3-5 in the games Middleton missed after his positive test. Middleton is questionable for Wednesday’s game after leaving the Celtics game early with a hyperextended left knee.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-15 12:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Namewee's Taiwan-made video mocks China's handling of COVID
Namewee's Taiwan-made video mocks China's handling of COVID
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 27
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 27
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day