Armed ATM robbers in New Taipei arrested, including 16-year-old

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three armed robbers who made away with over NT$1.2 million (US$43,100) at a convenience store in New Taipei City Tuesday (Dec. 14) were arrested two hours later.

The robbers, a 46-year-old surnamed Lin (林), a 21-year-old surnamed Liu (劉), and a 16-year-old surnamed Hsiang (項), allegedly targeted an ATM in a convenience store at around 5 p.m. as two security guards replenished the cash in the machine, CNA reported. They then drove as far as Taoyuan’s Daxi District, doubled back to New Taipei City, and changed clothes in the car.

After receiving a report, the police found a highly suspicious black sedan and began tracking the vehicle, with Sanxia Precinct police approaching it when it stopped at a red light. When told to pull over and turn off the engine for a spot check, Lin, Liu, and Hsiang complied despite appearing nervous, giving the police a chance to make the arrest.

The police found all the stolen money in the car, along with two modified handguns and changes of clothes.

They have yet to confirm how the three were able to learn when the ATM would be replenished. The suspects will be charged with robbery.