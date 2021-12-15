Williams' double-double leads Louisville past SE Louisiana

Southeastern Louisiana forward Antonio Gordon (13) attempts to block the shot of Louisville forward Roosevelt Wheeler (4) during the second half of an... Southeastern Louisiana forward Antonio Gordon (13) attempts to block the shot of Louisville forward Roosevelt Wheeler (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Louisville won 86-60. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Malik Williams had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Louisville used balanced scoring and solid defense to beat Southeastern Louisiana 86-60 on Tuesday night.

Louisville led 42-31 at halftime, holding SE Louisiana to 11 field goals with 11 turnovers. The Lions scored just eight points through the opening 11 minutes of the second half while Louisville built a 30-point lead.

Louisville made 51.7% of its shots while SE Louisiana was 20 for 62 (32.3%), including 6 of 33 from distance.

Matt Cross and El Ellis each added 13 points for Louisville (7-3), which plays at Western Kentucky on Saturday. Noah Locke, averaging a team-high 10.7 points, was scoreless after going 0 of 5 from 3-point range. Williams secured his third double-double of the season.

Keon Clergeot led SE Louisiana (4-7) with 21 points. Joe Kasperzyk added 10 points and Jalyn Hinton grabbed 10 rebounds.

Louisville was coming off just its seventh non-conference loss at home in 12 seasons at the KFC Yum! Center, falling 62-55 to DePaul on Friday. The Cardinals shot a season-low 31.1% from the field.

SE Louisiana continues its five-game road trip at No. 11 Iowa State on Sunday, followed by Iowa next Tuesday.

