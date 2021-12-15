Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Williams' double-double leads Louisville past SE Louisiana

By Associated Press
2021/12/15 09:28
Southeastern Louisiana forward Antonio Gordon (13) attempts to block the shot of Louisville forward Roosevelt Wheeler (4) during the second half of an...

Southeastern Louisiana forward Antonio Gordon (13) attempts to block the shot of Louisville forward Roosevelt Wheeler (4) during the second half of an...

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Malik Williams had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Louisville used balanced scoring and solid defense to beat Southeastern Louisiana 86-60 on Tuesday night.

Louisville led 42-31 at halftime, holding SE Louisiana to 11 field goals with 11 turnovers. The Lions scored just eight points through the opening 11 minutes of the second half while Louisville built a 30-point lead.

Louisville made 51.7% of its shots while SE Louisiana was 20 for 62 (32.3%), including 6 of 33 from distance.

Matt Cross and El Ellis each added 13 points for Louisville (7-3), which plays at Western Kentucky on Saturday. Noah Locke, averaging a team-high 10.7 points, was scoreless after going 0 of 5 from 3-point range. Williams secured his third double-double of the season.

Keon Clergeot led SE Louisiana (4-7) with 21 points. Joe Kasperzyk added 10 points and Jalyn Hinton grabbed 10 rebounds.

Louisville was coming off just its seventh non-conference loss at home in 12 seasons at the KFC Yum! Center, falling 62-55 to DePaul on Friday. The Cardinals shot a season-low 31.1% from the field.

SE Louisiana continues its five-game road trip at No. 11 Iowa State on Sunday, followed by Iowa next Tuesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-12-15 10:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Namewee's Taiwan-made video mocks China's handling of COVID
Namewee's Taiwan-made video mocks China's handling of COVID
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 27
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 27
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day