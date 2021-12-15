Lithuania eyes Taiwan market via e-commerce giant PChome

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lithuania is seeking to secure a footing in the Taiwanese market through collaboration with PChome, one of the East Asian country’s biggest e-commerce platforms.

Rasa Uzdavinyte, head of the Export Department at Enterprise Lithuania, an agency supporting business development and exports, said the program will introduce more varieties of Lithuanian goods to Taiwan, per CNA.

Work is underway to network the Baltic nation’s businesses with PChome, while related deals and logistic issues are being arranged and expected to be concluded in the coming spring. A major challenge will be to boost the profile of the country’s merchandise, and marketing events will commence soon, said the official.

An analysis from Enterprise Lithuania suggested food, chemical, and metal products, machinery, home furnishings, and textile products are among the Lithuanian goods with the greatest commercial potential in Taiwan.

According to Statistics Lithuania, Lithuanian exports to Taiwan totaled 10 million euros (US$11.27 million) in the first half of 2021, up 7.2% annually. Optical equipment took the lion’s share with 24%, followed by timber and wood products (22%) and chemicals (17%).

Data released by Taiwan’s National Credit Card Center earlier this year indicated that in June, Lithuanian had made it into the top 10 countries with which Taiwan had the largest amount in foreign credit card transactions. Sales were generated mostly in chocolate, beer, and cookies.