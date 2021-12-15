Alexa
French National Assembly delegation arrives in Taiwan

French politicians to meet with president, other top government officials

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/15 09:35
National Assembly France-Taiwan Friendship Group Chair Francois de Rugy.

National Assembly France-Taiwan Friendship Group Chair Francois de Rugy. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A French National Assembly delegation arrived in Taiwan Wednesday morning (Dec. 15) and will meet with top government officials before departing Sunday (Dec. 19).

The group’s visit follows a French Senate delegation in October.

Led by Francois de Rugy, chairman of the National Assembly’s France-Taiwan Friendship Group, the six-member delegation includes Jean-Luc Reitzer, Frederique Dumas, Jean Francois Mbaye, Aina Kuric, and Jean-Louis Bricout. They will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文 ), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Legislative Yuan President You Si-kun (游錫堃), Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), and other ministers and officials, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

Additionally, the delegation will be treated to a banquet hosted by You and Wu.

Taiwan’s envoy to France Wu Chih-chung (吳志中) praised the visit as a “reaffirmation” of France’s support for Taiwan’s democracy amid growing Chinese military threats, CNA reported.

Rugy introduced a resolution supporting Taiwan’s participation in international organizations, which passed on Nov. 29 with 183 votes. Visits by members of both houses of the French Parliament within a span of three months have set a precedent in Taiwan-Europe relations, CNA said.
