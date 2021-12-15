Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Vikings' depth hurting; Westbrook latest on COVID-19 list

By Associated Press
2021/12/15 06:40
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates with teammate Dede Westbrook (12) after catching a 23-yard touchdown pass during the ...

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates with teammate Dede Westbrook (12) after catching a 23-yard touchdown pass during the ...

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed wide receiver/punt returner Dede Westbrook on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, another hit to their skill position depth on offense amid a spike in positive tests across the NFL.

Running back Alexander Mattison and wide receiver/special teams ace Dan Chisena went on the COVID-19 reserve list the previous day. The Vikings claimed running back Wayne Gallman off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons for a reinforcement.

Standout wide receiver Adam Thielen missed Minnesota's most recent game with a sprained ankle, and it's unclear when he'll be back on the field.

The Vikings have also put three practice squad players and injured defensive end Danielle Hunter — who's on injured reserve and not on the active roster — on the COVID-19 reserve list this week. That brings their total to 16 different players who've been shelved by virus protocols in less than six weeks, nine of whom have returned.

The Vikings play at Chicago on Monday night. The Bears placed nose tackle Eddie Goldman and cornerback Artie Burns on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday and currently have five players sidelined for virus protocols.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-12-15 08:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 27
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 27
Namewee's Taiwan-made video mocks China's handling of COVID
Namewee's Taiwan-made video mocks China's handling of COVID
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day