Man City's 7-0 rout hands Leeds its largest-ever EPL loss

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City inflicted Leeds’ largest-ever Premier League loss to show why the champions are well-placed for another title.

A 7-0 rout by the league leaders was begun by Phil Foden guiding in a shot from outside the box in the eighth minute.

City looked dangerous every time it went forward and Riyad Mahrez set up the next goal when he curled the ball back into the area for Jack Grealish to head into the net in the 13th.

Rodri played in Kevin De Bruyne to thump in a low shot in the 32nd and the only surprise was it took City until four minutes into the second half to score again when a shot from Mahrez deflected in off Junior Firpo.

De Bruyne was on target again with a ferocious long-range strike in the 62nd and John Stones scored in the 74th.

Substitute Nathan Ake’s powerful header completed Leeds’ misery four minutes later, sending City four points clear of Liverpool, which plays Newcastle on Thursday.

Leeds is five points above the relegation zone.

