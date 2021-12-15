Alexa
Man City's 7-0 rout hands Leeds its largest-ever EPL loss

By Associated Press
2021/12/15 06:49
Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City a...

Manchester City's Nathan Ake scores his side's seventh goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Leeds United at...

Leeds United players react after Manchester City's Phil Foden scored his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manc...

Manchester City's Jack Grealish celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City...

Leeds United's head coach Marcelo Bielsa reacts after Manchester City's John Stones scored his side's sixth goal during the English Premier League soc...

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City inflicted Leeds’ largest-ever Premier League loss to show why the champions are well-placed for another title.

A 7-0 rout by the league leaders was begun by Phil Foden guiding in a shot from outside the box in the eighth minute.

City looked dangerous every time it went forward and Riyad Mahrez set up the next goal when he curled the ball back into the area for Jack Grealish to head into the net in the 13th.

Rodri played in Kevin De Bruyne to thump in a low shot in the 32nd and the only surprise was it took City until four minutes into the second half to score again when a shot from Mahrez deflected in off Junior Firpo.

De Bruyne was on target again with a ferocious long-range strike in the 62nd and John Stones scored in the 74th.

Substitute Nathan Ake’s powerful header completed Leeds’ misery four minutes later, sending City four points clear of Liverpool, which plays Newcastle on Thursday.

Leeds is five points above the relegation zone.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-15 08:05 GMT+08:00

