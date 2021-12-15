5 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Five Chinese military planes flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday (Dec. 14), marking the 12th intrusion this month.

Two People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Chengdu J-10 fighter jets, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare airplane, and one Shaanxi Y-9 electronic warfare aircraft entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND).

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLAAF planes.

Forty-nine Chinese planes have been spotted in Taiwan’s identification zone so far this month, comprised of 30 fighter jets, 2 bombers, and 17 spotter planes. PLAAF planes have been tracked in the zone every day this month except for on Dec. 5 and 12.

Since September last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Chengdu J-10 fighter jet. (MND photo)



Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane. (MND photo)



Shaanxi Y-9 electronic warfare plane. (MND photo)



Flight paths of Chinese planes on Dec. 14. (MND image)