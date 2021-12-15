Alexa
Lakers cancel practice, Horton-Tucker in health protocols

By Associated Press
2021/12/15 03:13
Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) shoots while defended by Memphis Grizzlies forward Killian Tillie (35) and forward Xavier Tillman (2)...

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers forward Talen Horton-Tucker has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols.

The Lakers also canceled practice Tuesday ahead of their flight to Dallas for a game on Wednesday night.

The 21-year-old Horton-Tucker is averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists as a regular starter for the Lakers (15-13), who have won five of seven.

Los Angeles' up-and-down season has been affected by injuries more than virus concerns. LeBron James missed a game at Sacramento earlier this month and had to travel separately back home after an apparent false positive test.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-15 04:43 GMT+08:00

