Lakers cancel practice, Horton-Tucker in health protocols

Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) shoots while defended by Memphis Grizzlies forward Killian Tillie (35) and forward Xavier Tillman (2)... Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) shoots while defended by Memphis Grizzlies forward Killian Tillie (35) and forward Xavier Tillman (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers forward Talen Horton-Tucker has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols.

The Lakers also canceled practice Tuesday ahead of their flight to Dallas for a game on Wednesday night.

The 21-year-old Horton-Tucker is averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists as a regular starter for the Lakers (15-13), who have won five of seven.

Los Angeles' up-and-down season has been affected by injuries more than virus concerns. LeBron James missed a game at Sacramento earlier this month and had to travel separately back home after an apparent false positive test.

___

