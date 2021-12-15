Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

US and Mexico begin work on new security framework

By Associated Press
2021/12/15 02:18
US and Mexico begin work on new security framework

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico and the United States began work Tuesday on the new framework that will govern their security relationship going forward and replaces the Merida Initiative, which had focused on building up Mexico’s capabilities to battle the drug cartels.

The U.S.-Mexico Bicentennial Framework for Security, Public Health and Safe Communities seeks to move beyond the Merida Initiative.

Working groups composed of representatives of the armed forces, homeland security and justice agencies of both countries gathered in Mexico in what Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard termed the “birth certificate” of the new agreement.

The two countries will continue cooperating against organized crime networks in both countries, including those that smuggle migrants. Just last Thursday, 55 migrants were killed when a semi-trailer packed with people flipped in southern Mexico. The new framework also contemplates giving more attention to drug addiction.

U.S. Amb. Ken Salazar said both presidents had urged them to act quickly. “They are actions, immediate actions,” Salazar said.

Ebrard and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had announced the general outlines of the new framework in October.

Updated : 2021-12-15 03:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 27
Taiwan's Level 2 COVID alert extended to Dec. 27
Namewee's Taiwan-made video mocks China's handling of COVID
Namewee's Taiwan-made video mocks China's handling of COVID
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day