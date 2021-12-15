Alexa
Browns have new COVID-19 cases going into Raiders game

By TOM WITHERS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/12/15 01:16
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns were placed in enhanced COVID-19 protocols Tuesday following some new positive cases that could impact who is available to play in Saturday's game against Las Vegas.

The team is continuing to test and has not yet disclosed the names of any new players testing positive. Cleveland was without three starters for Sunday's win over Baltimore because of positive results last week.

The Browns (7-6), who remain in the thick of a tight playoff race in the AFC, host the Raiders (6-7) on Saturday.

Because of the new positive cases, the Browns will hold all their meetings virtually and personnel must be masked indoors. The team is also closing its late afternoon practice to reporters.

This is nothing new for the Browns, who were one of the NFL's hardest-hit teams by the virus last season. Coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive and had to miss Cleveland's playoff win at Pittsburgh.

Stefanski's availability on Tuesday, which is normally a day off, was pushed back while testing is completed.

On Monday, the NFL sent a memo telling teams that front-office staff and other personnel must get a COVID-19 booster by Dec. 27. The requirement comes as the league tries to combat an uptick in positive cases around the league.

Last week, the Browns placed tight end David Njoku, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and punter Jamie Gillan on the reserve-COVID list. The trio missed Sunday's 24-22 win over Baltimore, and Stefanski had no update on their status Monday.

