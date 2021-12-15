Tiger Woods returns with a little help from his son

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

PNC CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Orlando, Florida.

Course: Ritz-Carlton Club Orlando. Yardage: 7,106. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1.085 million. Winner's share: $200,000.

Television: Saturday, 11 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel), noon to 3 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 12:30-1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1-4:30 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champions: Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas.

Notes: Tiger Woods is playing for the first time since a Feb. 23 car crash in the Los Angeles area badly damaged his right leg. He partners with 12-year-old son Charlie. They finished seventh a year ago, the last tournament Woods played. ... Woods is likely to ride in a cart. ... Lee Trevino has played every PNC Championship since it began 24 years ago. ... Bernhard Langer will not be playing this year as he recovers from a knee surgery during the offseason.

Next tournament: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai on Jan. 20-22.

PGA TOUR

Last week: Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na won the QBE Shootout.

Next tournament: Sentry Tournament of Champions on Jan. 6-9.

FedEx Cup leader: Sam Burns.

OTHER TOURS

PGA Tour of Australia: Gippsland Super 6, Warragul CC, Warragul, Australia. Defending champion: Marcus Fraser. Online: https://pga.org.au/

