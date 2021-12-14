All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 27 18 5 4 40 101 75 Toronto 29 19 8 2 40 93 75 Tampa Bay 27 17 6 4 38 89 74 Boston 24 14 8 2 30 69 62 Detroit 28 13 12 3 29 78 96 Buffalo 27 8 15 4 20 73 97 Ottawa 25 8 16 1 17 67 93 Montreal 29 6 20 3 15 62 102

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 28 17 5 6 40 97 71 Carolina 27 19 7 1 39 85 58 N.Y. Rangers 27 18 6 3 39 79 68 Pittsburgh 27 14 8 5 33 80 70 Columbus 26 14 11 1 29 86 86 New Jersey 26 10 11 5 25 74 86 Philadelphia 26 10 12 4 24 65 88 N.Y. Islanders 23 7 11 5 19 50 70

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 28 19 8 1 39 106 82 Nashville 28 17 10 1 35 81 75 St. Louis 28 15 8 5 35 96 79 Colorado 25 16 7 2 34 109 84 Winnipeg 27 13 9 5 31 82 76 Dallas 25 13 10 2 28 69 70 Chicago 27 10 15 2 22 62 86 Arizona 27 5 20 2 12 48 101

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Anaheim 30 16 9 5 37 94 82 Calgary 28 15 7 6 36 87 62 Edmonton 26 16 10 0 32 90 80 Vegas 27 16 11 0 32 95 85 San Jose 28 15 12 1 31 75 77 Los Angeles 26 12 10 4 28 70 68 Vancouver 29 12 15 2 26 72 85 Seattle 27 9 15 3 21 77 98

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Chicago, ppd

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, ppd

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, ppd

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.