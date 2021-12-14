All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|27
|18
|5
|4
|40
|101
|75
|Toronto
|29
|19
|8
|2
|40
|93
|75
|Tampa Bay
|27
|17
|6
|4
|38
|89
|74
|Boston
|24
|14
|8
|2
|30
|69
|62
|Detroit
|28
|13
|12
|3
|29
|78
|96
|Buffalo
|27
|8
|15
|4
|20
|73
|97
|Ottawa
|25
|8
|16
|1
|17
|67
|93
|Montreal
|29
|6
|20
|3
|15
|62
|102
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|28
|17
|5
|6
|40
|97
|71
|Carolina
|27
|19
|7
|1
|39
|85
|58
|N.Y. Rangers
|27
|18
|6
|3
|39
|79
|68
|Pittsburgh
|27
|14
|8
|5
|33
|80
|70
|Columbus
|26
|14
|11
|1
|29
|86
|86
|New Jersey
|26
|10
|11
|5
|25
|74
|86
|Philadelphia
|26
|10
|12
|4
|24
|65
|88
|N.Y. Islanders
|23
|7
|11
|5
|19
|50
|70
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|28
|19
|8
|1
|39
|106
|82
|Nashville
|28
|17
|10
|1
|35
|81
|75
|St. Louis
|28
|15
|8
|5
|35
|96
|79
|Colorado
|25
|16
|7
|2
|34
|109
|84
|Winnipeg
|27
|13
|9
|5
|31
|82
|76
|Dallas
|25
|13
|10
|2
|28
|69
|70
|Chicago
|27
|10
|15
|2
|22
|62
|86
|Arizona
|27
|5
|20
|2
|12
|48
|101
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Anaheim
|30
|16
|9
|5
|37
|94
|82
|Calgary
|28
|15
|7
|6
|36
|87
|62
|Edmonton
|26
|16
|10
|0
|32
|90
|80
|Vegas
|27
|16
|11
|0
|32
|95
|85
|San Jose
|28
|15
|12
|1
|31
|75
|77
|Los Angeles
|26
|12
|10
|4
|28
|70
|68
|Vancouver
|29
|12
|15
|2
|26
|72
|85
|Seattle
|27
|9
|15
|3
|21
|77
|98
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Calgary at Chicago, ppd
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, ppd
Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Vegas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, ppd
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.