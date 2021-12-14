All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 22 14 6 2 0 30 69 61 Hartford 19 12 4 2 1 27 64 49 Providence 20 10 6 3 1 24 55 51 Charlotte 23 11 10 2 0 24 72 70 Hershey 19 9 7 2 1 21 53 64 WB/Scranton 20 9 8 1 2 21 47 59 Bridgeport 24 8 13 1 2 19 62 76 Lehigh Valley 21 5 11 4 1 15 52 70

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 20 17 1 2 0 36 72 38 Rochester 19 13 6 0 0 26 78 64 Cleveland 23 10 8 2 3 25 70 73 Laval 23 11 10 2 0 24 78 81 Toronto 20 10 8 1 1 22 62 71 Belleville 22 11 11 0 0 22 64 63 Syracuse 20 7 10 2 1 17 57 70

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 23 17 4 1 1 36 81 54 Manitoba 23 15 7 1 0 31 74 55 Rockford 21 10 9 1 1 22 55 71 Iowa 21 9 9 2 1 21 63 60 Grand Rapids 22 9 10 2 1 21 64 69 Milwaukee 22 9 12 1 0 19 65 75 Texas 21 7 10 3 1 18 63 78

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 20 15 2 2 1 33 76 48 Ontario 19 13 5 0 1 27 73 56 Colorado 21 10 8 1 2 23 67 62 Henderson 18 9 7 1 1 20 53 50 Tucson 18 9 8 1 0 19 50 59 San Diego 19 9 9 1 0 19 53 57 Abbotsford 19 8 8 2 1 19 60 59 Bakersfield 17 6 8 1 2 15 44 55 San Jose 19 7 11 1 0 15 53 81

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Manitoba at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Laval, 7 p.m.

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.