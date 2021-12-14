NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|27
|18
|5
|4
|40
|101
|75
|14-1-0
|4-4-4
|4-0-2
|Washington
|28
|17
|5
|6
|40
|97
|71
|9-2-4
|8-3-2
|6-2-0
|Toronto
|29
|19
|8
|2
|40
|93
|75
|12-4-1
|7-4-1
|6-2-0
|Carolina
|27
|19
|7
|1
|39
|85
|58
|7-3-0
|12-4-1
|3-2-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|27
|18
|6
|3
|39
|79
|68
|8-3-1
|10-3-2
|5-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|27
|17
|6
|4
|38
|89
|74
|8-3-2
|9-3-2
|6-3-1
|Pittsburgh
|27
|14
|8
|5
|33
|80
|70
|6-5-2
|8-3-3
|3-2-0
|Boston
|24
|14
|8
|2
|30
|69
|62
|7-4-1
|7-4-1
|6-3-1
|Columbus
|26
|14
|11
|1
|29
|86
|86
|9-3-1
|5-8-0
|2-5-0
|Detroit
|28
|13
|12
|3
|29
|78
|96
|9-3-2
|4-9-1
|4-4-2
|New Jersey
|26
|10
|11
|5
|25
|74
|86
|7-5-3
|3-6-2
|4-2-2
|Philadelphia
|26
|10
|12
|4
|24
|65
|88
|4-6-2
|6-6-2
|2-4-1
|Buffalo
|27
|8
|15
|4
|20
|73
|97
|6-8-2
|2-7-2
|3-4-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|23
|7
|11
|5
|19
|50
|70
|1-5-2
|6-6-3
|1-4-1
|Ottawa
|25
|8
|16
|1
|17
|67
|93
|5-9-0
|3-7-1
|2-3-0
|Montreal
|29
|6
|20
|3
|15
|62
|102
|4-10-1
|2-10-2
|2-5-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Minnesota
|28
|19
|8
|1
|39
|106
|82
|10-2-0
|9-6-1
|5-2-0
|Anaheim
|30
|16
|9
|5
|37
|94
|82
|9-4-2
|7-5-3
|6-1-2
|Calgary
|28
|15
|7
|6
|36
|87
|62
|4-3-4
|11-4-2
|2-4-1
|Nashville
|28
|17
|10
|1
|35
|81
|75
|8-5-0
|9-5-1
|4-2-1
|St. Louis
|28
|15
|8
|5
|35
|96
|79
|10-3-2
|5-5-3
|4-3-2
|Colorado
|25
|16
|7
|2
|34
|109
|84
|9-2-1
|7-5-1
|4-2-0
|Edmonton
|26
|16
|10
|0
|32
|90
|80
|9-5-0
|7-5-0
|7-2-0
|Vegas
|27
|16
|11
|0
|32
|95
|85
|10-6-0
|6-5-0
|5-4-0
|Winnipeg
|27
|13
|9
|5
|31
|82
|76
|9-4-1
|4-5-4
|3-2-2
|San Jose
|28
|15
|12
|1
|31
|75
|77
|7-5-1
|8-7-0
|2-0-0
|Dallas
|25
|13
|10
|2
|28
|69
|70
|9-2-1
|4-8-1
|4-2-1
|Los Angeles
|26
|12
|10
|4
|28
|70
|68
|8-6-2
|4-4-2
|2-2-1
|Vancouver
|29
|12
|15
|2
|26
|72
|85
|7-7-1
|5-8-1
|2-3-2
|Chicago
|27
|10
|15
|2
|22
|62
|86
|5-6-1
|5-9-1
|3-3-0
|Seattle
|27
|9
|15
|3
|21
|77
|98
|6-8-1
|3-7-2
|1-5-0
|Arizona
|27
|5
|20
|2
|12
|48
|101
|2-9-1
|3-11-1
|2-7-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Calgary at Chicago, ppd
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, ppd
Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Vegas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, ppd
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.