Autoinjectors Market CAGR of 18.1% Revenue and Size Analysis by Regions, Global Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins, Top Players with Strategies, Forecast Research Report 2027

The global autoinjectors market was valued at $ 1,509.0 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $ 5,732.6 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

An autoinjector is defined as a syringe with a spring-charged needle having a pre-charged dosage of drugs. The system triggers and administers a measured dosage of a drug when pressed into the body with a slicing motion. Autoinjectors are widely used for epinephrine self-administration (to prevent anaphylaxis); by migraine sufferers (for immediate pain relief); or for medical and emergency treatments. Auto-injectors provide multiple benefits such as decreasing needle-related phobia disorder, decreasing risks of needle stuck accidents, ensuring dosage quality continuity, and helping to increase effectiveness.

The autoinjector market is expected to register a substantial growth in the future, owing to rise in anaphylaxis cases. In addition, increase in R&D efforts by companies to develop simple, cost effective, and new technology based autoinjectors for treatment of chronic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

However, availability of alternative treatment options is anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. On the contrary, a fundamental shift from biologics to biosimilars , which are delivered through autoinjectors are anticipated to provide lower cost options to patients opting for prolonged treatment. These factors are expected to provide remunerative opportunities for the market players.

Depending on type, the market is categorized into disposable and reusable autoinjectors. The disposable autoinjectors segment dominated the global market in 2019, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. The key factors such as rise in prevalence of anaphylaxis and rheumatoid arthritis and further increasing patient preference for autoinjectors drives the growth of this treatment segment.

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, anaphylaxis, and others. The anaphylaxis segment held a dominant position in the market, accounting for about 38.5% share of the global autoinjectors market in 2019.

By end user, the market is categorized into home care settings and hospitals & clinics. The home care settings segment held a dominant portion in the market, accounting for about 62.8% share of the global autoinjectors market in 2019.

North America accounted for the largest share in the global autoinjectors market. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate for throughout the forecast period. Rise in cases of anaphylaxis; rheumatoid arthritis; and other diseases such as anemia and migraine; and further increase in technological advancements by companies are anticipated to drive the overall market growth.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current autoinjectors trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

– The market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2027.

– The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

– A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Amgen

– Antares Pharma

– Becton Dickinson and Company

– Eli Lilly and Company

– Johnson and Johnson

– Mylan N.V.

– Novartis AG

– SHL Medical

– Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

– Ypsomed AG

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Disposable autoinjectors

– Reusable autoinjectors

By Application

– Rheumatoid Arthritis

– Anaphylaxis

– Multiple Sclerosis

– Others

By End user

– Home care settings

– Hospitals & Clinics

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of LAMEA

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business:

