Location Intelligence Market Share 2021 Global Size, Emerging Trends, Import-Export Scenario, Competitive Landscape, Innovations and Business Outlook till 2027

Location Intelligence Market to reach USD 32.58 billion by 2027.Global Location Intelligence Market is valued approximately at USD 12.1 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.20% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Location Intelligence market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Location Intelligence market by region.

Location intelligence enables businesses to identify consumer trends, customer behavior, and a variety of information regarding niche markets which helps organizations in making better decisions, deliver better products and services and to predict the future uncertainties. Growing investment in Internet of Things (IoT), rising penetration of smart devices, and increasing trend of understanding purchasing pattern of customers are the factors pushing the demand for location intelligence in the market.

According to Statista, worldwide spending on IoT is expected to reach USD 1100 billion by 2023 from USD 749 billion in 2020. Furthermore, technological advancements and growing use of various mobile applications are expected to inject growth during forecast period. Such as, in September 2021, HERE Technologies announced the integration of its HD Live Map, in Mercedes-Benz’s Drive Pilot, a Level 3 automated driving system designed to operate a vehicle under certain conditions in Germany. However, lack of network infrastructure and data privacy concerns may hinder the growth during forecast period.

North America is the leading region in terms of market revenue among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World, owing to better connectivity, robust IT infrastructure and rapid adoption of technologies. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to register highest growth rate during forecast period, due to increasing number of service providers in the region complemented with rising penetration of smartphones in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Autodesk, Inc.

HERE Technologies

MDA Corporation

Navizon, Inc.

Pitney Bowes, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, inc

Supermap Software Co., Ltd

Tibco Software, Inc.

Trimble, Inc.

Trueposition, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Workforce Management

Asset Management

Facility Management

Risk Management

Remote Monitoring

Sales & Marketing Optimization

Customer management

Others



By Service:

Consulting

System Integration

Others



By Vertical:

Retail and Consumer Goods

Government & Defense

Manufacturing & Industrial

Transportation & Logistics

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Utilities & Energy

Media & Entertainment

