Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size, Growth Statistics, 2021, Latest Business Opportunities, Industry Share, Upcoming Trends, Demand Analysis by Top Leading Players with Strategies and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on cosmetic dentistry market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The cosmetic dentistry market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

The term cosmetic dentistry refers to any dental work that increases the appearance (although not necessarily the function) of teeth, gums, and bite. It primarily focuses on improving the appearance of your smile by enhancing the color, position, shape, size, alignment, and alignment of your teeth. Dental professionals frequently refer to themselves as cosmetic dentists, regardless of their specific education, training, and experience in the field.

Factors Affecting

Aesthetics are gaining popularity right across the globe. Consequently, a wide range of procedures and techniques have evolved to address the specific needs of patients. Increasing demand for dental implants and orthodontic appliances in developing markets has resulted in an increase in dental tourism.

Dental laboratories will increasingly use Computer-Aided Design and Manufacturing (CAD/CAM) technology and technological advances to drive market growth.

Among the primary challenges in this market are the lack of reimbursement options for cosmetic procedures and the high cost of dental imaging. Most insurance companies and government programs don’t consider cosmetic procedures essential, so many reimbursement options are not available for cosmetic dentistry. Alternatively, dental imaging requires high-tech equipment that requires a large amount of money that is not covered by insurance companies, further limiting the growth of this market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the cosmetic dentistry market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the cosmetic dentistry market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the cosmetic dentistry market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the cosmetic dentistry market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Regional Overview

The North American cosmetic dentistry market dominated the global market. Among the reasons for this are the technological advancements and the increasing number of people opting for cosmetic dental procedures.

In the forecast period, Asia Pacific is likely to report the highest growth rate. The main reason is that developing countries, such as India and China, generate a higher per capita disposable income. People in this region tend to improve their dental health aesthetically because of a large population. A wide range of dental procedures available in this region has contributed to the growth of the regional dental market.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies in the global cosmetic dentistry market are:

3M Company (U.S.)

Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

Dentsply International, Inc. (U.S.)

Institut Straumann AG (Europe)

Zimmer Biomet Holding, Inc. (U.S.)

Align Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

Sirona Dental Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Biolase, Inc. (U.S.)

Planmeca Oy (Europe)

A-dec Inc. (U.S.)

Q & M Dental Group (Asia-Pacific)

Biocon Limited (India)

Biohorizons Implant Systems, Inc (U.S.)

Cortex Dental Implants (Middle East)

BioHorizons IPH, Inc. (U.S.)

Denxy Technology Co., Limited (China)

Remedent NV (U.S.)

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global cosmetic dentistry market segmentation focuses on Product, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Dental Systems & Equipment

Instrument delivery systems

Dental chairs

Handpieces

Light cure equipment

CAD/CAM systems

Scaling units

Dental lasers

Dental radiology equipment

Extra-oral radiology equipment

Intra-oral radiology equipment

Cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) scanners

Dental implants

Titanium implants

Zirconium implants

Dental bridges

Traditional bridges

Cantilever bridges

Maryland bridges

Dental veneers

Dental crowns

Orthodontic braces

Fixed braces

Removable braces

Inlays & Onlays

Bonding agents

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

