Vitamin B3 Market Size Estimation, Share 2021, Industry Demand, Growth Strategies, Latest Trend Analysis, Top Players, Revenue, Forthcoming Status and Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on vitamin B3 market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The vitamin B3 market is expected to elevate at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% over the forecast period from 2021-2030.

The growing number of poor health conditions is driving the growth of the vitamin B3 market. This is attributed to poor health conditions like irritability, anxiety, poor concentration, fatigue, apathy, restlessness, depression. Over 275 million people are affected by anxiety disorders, which account for over 4% of the global population. Moreover, according to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America, Anxiety disorders have affected over 40 million adults in the United States, which makes it the most common mental illness found in the population. Thus, the anxiety treatments will ultimately raise chances for the consumption of B3 vitamins.

Moreover, chronic diseases can cause severe deficiency of B3 vitamins in the body. Crohn’s disease can also lead to the deficiency of the B3 vitamin. Over 800,000 Americans suffer from Crohn’s disease. These factors are expected to exhibit some promising growth in the global Vitamin B3 market. Apart from that, cancer patients, HIV patients, and people undergoing dialysis treatment are more prone to niacin (Vitamin B3) deficiency. Due to this, the global vitamin B3 market is expected to boost during the forecast period.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, around 2 million people undergo dialysis treatment or kidney transplantation worldwide. Such treatments and diseases can further fuel the growth of the global vitamin B3 market.

Moreover, the rising number of skin diseases and problems related to the digestive system and nervous system will exceed the demand for vitamin B3. Around 440 million cases of acute noncancerous medical conditions are registered in the United States annually. Apart from that, around 75%mental disorder cases in developing countries are not getting proper treatment. Moreover, World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 1 out of 13 suffers from an anxiety disorder. The treatment of these diseases will automatically boost the demand for Vitamin B3.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, people took on additional measures to strengthen their immunity, resulting in a greater need for vitamin B3. However, disruptions in the supply chain due to lockdown slightly hampered the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the global vitamin B3 market. A wide range of product offerings and the rise in mental & physical illness are key factors contributing to the market’s growth. Apart from that, Asia Pacific would forecast the most active growth in the global vitamin B3 market because of the pervasiveness of chronic diseases, boosting demand for health and nutritional supplements among the people in this region.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Feed Grad

Pharmaceutical Grade

By Application

Pharmaceutical

Nutrition

Consumer

Agrochemical

By Source

Natural

Synthetic

By Form

Dry

Liquid

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key Players

Shandong Hongda Biotechnology Co., Ltd., (China)

Lonza Group AG, (Europe)

Jiangsu Brother Vitamin Co. Ltd., (China)

Lasons India, (India)

NutraScience Labs, (United States)

Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp, (United States)

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, (India)

Vertellus, (United States)

The Chemical Co., (United States)

Other prominent players

