Smart Parking Market Size 2021 Research Statistics, Business Strategy, Industry Share, Supply-Demand, Growing Trends, Top Players Analysis and Regional Forecast 2027

Smart Parking market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Smart Parking market by region.

The smart parking market is expected to grow at CAGR of 10.97% during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

The smart parking is a system which guides the driver in finding a vacant spot for vehicle parking. This type of parking system helps in detecting the parking space through the sensors along with directing the driver about the empty space. RFID, smartapp, ultrasonic are some of the technologies that are used in the smart parking system.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18870

The factors which are influencing the smart parking market include the higher demand for the smart cities solution. Also, growing urbanization is another reason for the growth of the smart parking market. The smart parking system is currently being highly adopted by the shopping centers, universities, airports and city garages.

The ability for analyzing, connecting and automating data collected from the devices and powered by the Internet of Things (IoT) technology, is what makes the smart parking possible.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18870

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Major players

The key players in the global smart parking market are IEM SA (Switzerland), IPS Group Inc. (U.S.), Klaus Multiparking Systems (Germany), Amano McGann, Inc. (U.S.), Smart Parking Limited (Australia), PArklayer (India), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Dongyang Menics Co., Ltd (South Korea), Omnitec group (UAE), Mindteck (India), among others.

ask for a discount:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18870

Market segmentation

Based on technology

ultrasonic, RFID, smartapp, in-ground vehicle detection sensor and others.

Based on parking site

off-street and on-street.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global smart parking market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

TABLES OF CONTENTS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY, MARKET INTRODUCTION, RESEARCH METHODOLOGY, MARKET DYNAMICS, MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE, COMPANY PROFILES ………….. read more

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18870

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18870

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/