Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Italian births decline dramatically during pandemic

By Associated Press
2021/12/14 21:15
Italian births decline dramatically during pandemic

MILAN (AP) — Italian women are having dramatically fewer babies than ever during the pandemic, accentuating one of the world’s lowest birth rates, the Italian statistics agency ISTAT said Tuesday.

The month of January 2021, 10 months after Italy’s draconian lockdown, marked the lowest birth rate ever — a 13.6% decline over the same month a year earlier, translating to nearly 5,000 fewer births.

ISTAT said after significant drops also in November and December 2020 there was “little doubt about the role of the pandemic” and that the trend appeared to be lasting.

In just over a decade, births have dropped by one third in Italy, with 404,892 babies born in 2020 from 576,659 in 2008. Almost all of the decline is attributed to families with two Italian parents.

Updated : 2021-12-14 22:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Taiwan’s COVID alert expected to go down after LNY: CECC head
Taiwan’s COVID alert expected to go down after LNY: CECC head