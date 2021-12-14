Supply Chain Management Market Size, Key Players Analysis ,2021 Industry Growth Statistics, Upcoming Trends, Future Demand, Latest Innovation, Share Estimation and 2027 Regional Segmentation

Supply Chain Management Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Supply Chain Management Market by region.

Supply chain management (SCM) software facilitates the activities of the entire supply chain. The software is used in supply chain transactions and helps to manage supplier relationships and business processes.

In addition, it provides accurate information and an end to end view of supply chain processes. It integrates the organization and supply chain together into a single system, and helps end users oversee areas such as warehousing, purchasing, marketing, sales, shipping, and others, which help enterprises to make efficient business decisions.

The growth of the global supply chain management market is driven by development of industrial-grade digital technology, surge in need for improved supply chain visibility, and increase in inclination toward cloud-based supply chain management software. Moreover, surge in need of demand management solutions among enterprises and increase in adoption of SCM software in healthcare and pharmaceutical companies further boosts the growth of the market. However, high cost associated with the implementation and maintenance of SCM solution and increase in security & privacy concerns among enterprises are expected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, upsurge in demand for transportation management systems (TMS) software and integration of blockchain technology in SCM software are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion in the near future.

The supply chain management (SCM) software market is segmented into component, solution type, deployment model, user type, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services.

The report provides the profiles of key players operating in the market such as SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., Infor, Manhattan Associates, Epicor Software Corporation, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., HighJump, Kinaxis Inc., and IBM Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study includes the supply chain management market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market.

– The supply chain management market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the supply chain management market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Solution

– Services

BY SOLUTION TYPE

– Transportation Management System

– Warehouse Management System

– Sourcing & Procurement

– Supply Chain Planning

– Manufacturing Execution System

BY USER TYPE

– Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

– Large Enterprises

BY APPLICATION

– Retail & Consumer Goods

– Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

– Manufacturing

– Food & Beverages

– Transportation & Logistics

– Automotive

– Other

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

