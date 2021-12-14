Acne Medication Market 2021-2027 CAGR of 3.80% Comprehensive Insights, Growth Factors Analysis, Global Size, Emerging Trends, Import-Export Scenario, Competitive Landscape, Innovations and Business Outlook till 2027

Acne Medication Market Growth 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Acne Medication Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Acne Medication Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global acne medication market was valued at $11,865.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $13,357.57 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.80% from 2021 to 2027.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Acne is a common skin disorder that is mainly caused by excessive production of sebum. In this disorder, there is an outbreak of lesions, which are known as pimples. Acne usually begins at puberty and the condition may worsen during adolescence. It can be treated by acne medications depending upon severity. Acne treatment includes reduction of sebum production, removal of dead skin cells, and killing of bacteria with the help of oral medications and drugs. Acne medications are either applied directly, which are present in formulations or taken in the form of oral pills. These medications work by reducing inflammation and oil production. They also fight with bacteria finally preventing scarring. Common acne medications include retinoids, antibiotics, isotretinoin, and benzoyl peroxide.

Growth of the global acne medication market is driven by rise in prevalence of acne diseases, which is the major factor that contributes toward growth of the acne medication market. Moreover, other factors that fuel the market growth include unhealthy urban lifestyle and presence of robust acne medications in pipeline. However, side-effects associated with the use of acne medications and presence of alternative treatment impede the market growth. Conversely, development of effective medications with lesser side effects and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth.

The global acne medication market is segmented into therapeutic class, formulation, type, acne type, distribution channel, and region. By therapeutic class, the market is divided into retinoids, antibiotics, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, and others. The retinoids segment is further classified into topical retinoid & combination retinoid and oral retinoid (isotretinoin). Moreover, the antibiotics segment is further sub-segmented into topical antibiotics & combination antibiotics and oral antibiotics.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify prevailing opportunities along with strategic assessment of the global acne medication market.

? Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of end users, developments, and services in the industry.

? An in-depth analysis based on region assists to understand the regional market and facilitates strategic business planning.

? Developmental strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Almirall SA.

– Bausch Health Companies Inc.

– GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK)

– Johnson & Johnson

– Galderma S.A

– Mayne Pharma Group Limited

– Mylan N.V.

– Pfizer Inc.

– Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

– Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Therapeutic Class

– Retinoid

o Topical Retinoid & Combination Retinoid

o Oral Retinoid (Isotretinoin)

– Antibiotic

o Topical Antibiotic & Combination Antibiotics

o Oral Antibiotics

– Salicylic Acid

– Benzoyl Peroxide

– Others

By Formulation

– Topical Medication

– Oral Medication

By Type

– Prescription Medicine

– Over-the-counter (OTC) Medicine

By Acne Type

– Inflammatory Acne

– Non-inflammatory Acne

By Distribution Channel

– Retail Store

– Pharmacy & Drug Store

– E-Commerce

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

