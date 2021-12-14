Refractories Market Outlook 2021: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, and Forecast Research Report 2027

The global Refractories market is projected to reach a value of USD 30,820.1 million, exhibiting a healthy CAGR of 4.08% during the review period.

Refractories market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Refractories market by region.

The key factor propelling the growth of the global refractories market is the extensive use of refractories in the production of clinker, which is further used in the production of cement.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=11100008

The increasing number of construction and infrastructure activities in the developing and developed economies is increasing the demand for cement, which consequently is projected to drive the growth of the refractories market. Also, the increasing demand for non-ferrous metals, which are used in structural applications wherein high strength, high melting points, and resistance to chemical and atmospheric corrosion is required is also projected to fuel the global market growth. The demand for non-ferrous metals is significantly increasing in the aerospace, automotive, medical, construction, and electrical industries.

The emission of hazardous air pollutants and their adverse effects, as well as the scarcity of raw materials used in the production of refractories, are the key factors restraining the market growth.

The recycling of refractories is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players as it lowers the input and waste disposal costs.

The manufacturers of refractories are focusing on mergers, acquisitions, and expansion to meet the increasing demand for refractories in cement production owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization across the globe. For instance, in July 2018, RHI Magnesita announced a plan to merge its subsidiaries, RHI India and RHI Clasil, with Orient Refractories, as a strategic move to expand its footprint in India. The company will own about 70% share in Orient Refractories, and the company will be renamed to RHI Magnesita India. It is expected to be completed by mid-2019.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Regional Analysis

The global refractories market, by region, is studied for five regions, namely Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific accounted for a major market share of over 44% in 2018 on account of the fast-paced industrialization and urbanization in emerging countries such as India, Thailand, and South Korea. The region emerged as the fastest growing market and is expected to reach a value of USD 14,788.3 million by the end of 2025 at a CAGR of 5.10%.

Latin America emerged as the second-fastest growing region, after Asia-Pacific in 2018. This is attributed to the growing industrial bases in countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and Peru.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=11100008

Segmentation

The market has been segmented on the basis of alkalinity, form, application, and region.

The global market, by alkalinity, has been divided into acidic & neutral and basic. The acidic & neutral segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 4%. The demand for acidic refractories is increasing due to their low cost and ability to resist slag erosion at a high temperature, whereas the demand for neutral refractories is also expected an increase as they are resistant to chemical reactions of acids or basic slags.

By form, the market has been segregated into shaped and unshaped. The unshaped segment held a market share of 61% in 2018 as it offers several advantages over shaped refractories such as higher strength, higher volume stability, and better spalling tendency.

On the basis of application, the global market has been classified into iron and steel, cement, non-ferrous metals, glass, and others. The iron and steel segment held the largest market share in 2018, however, the glass segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR. The high growth of glass segment is due to the resistance offered by refractories against degradation by corrosive gases, liquids, or solids at elevated temperatures.

Key Players

RHI Magnesita GmbH (Austria), Saint-Gobain (France), Vesuvius (England), Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), Shinagawa Refractories Co., Ltd (Japan), CoorsTek Inc (US), Krosaki Harima Corporation (Japan), HarbisonWalker International (US), Calderys (France), and Chosun Refractories Eng. Co. Ltd (South Korea).

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=11100008

Geographic Analysis

The report covers a brief analysis of geographies including:

? North America

o US

o Canada

? Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

? Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

? Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Egypt

o South Africa

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Key Findings

The global refractories market was valued at USD 23,297.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 30,820.1 million at a CAGR of 4.08% by the end of 2025. The acidic & neutral refractories segment is expected to reach a value of USD 17,975.5 million during the forecast period. The unshaped segment accounted for a larger market share and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.26%. The glass segment emerged as the fastest-growing segment, reaching a value of USD 1,249.1 million during the review period.

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest and fastest-growing market with a CAGR of 5.10%: it is projected to reach USD 14,788.3 million by 2025.

Intended Audience

? Refractories manufacturers

? Traders and distributors of refractories

? Potential investors

? Raw material suppliers

DC – Description

? refractory lining

? slag

? recycling

? glass

Ask for Discount – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=11100008

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Market Structure Market Restraints Market Factor Analysis Company Profiles

Our market research provides vital intelligence on market size, business trends, industry structure, market share, and market forecasts that are essential to developing business plans and strategy.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact AnalysisWhat should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels? What are market dynamics? What are challenges and opportunities? What is economic impact on market? What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The study objectives of this report are:To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2025. To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=11100008

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=11100008

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE) Website: https://www.reportocean.com/