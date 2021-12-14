X-Ray Detector Market CAGR of 6.4% Forecast to 2021 Industry Share-Size, Global Demand, Emerging Trends, Opportunities in Grooming Regions, Key Players Strategies, Future Investments and SWOT Analysis till 2027

X-Ray Detector Market Growth 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider X-Ray Detector Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, X-Ray Detector Marketsize forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get a complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The global X-ray detector market was valued at $5.12 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $8.87 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2027.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report.

X-ray detectors are the devices which are used to measure the flux, spatial distribution, spectrum, and other properties of X-rays. When X-rays travelling through the body, it also passes through an X-ray detector on the other side of the patient and formed an image. There are different types of X-ray detectors such as flat panel detectors (FPDs), charge-coupled device detectors (CCDs), line scan detector, and computed radiography plates/cassettes. These are used for the various application including medical, veterinary, security, dental, and industrial.

Major factors that affects the growth of the global X-ray detector market are rise in demand for digital imaging technologies, advantages of digital X-ray detectors, and favorable reimbursement policies for X-rays drive growth of the global X-ray detector market. However, high cost associated with digital x-ray detectors and lack of skilled professionals restrain the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for wireless X-ray detectors and growth in medical tourism in developing countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the players in the near future.

The global X-ray detector market is segmented into type, application, and region. By type, the market is segmented into flat panel detectors (FPDs), charge-coupled device detectors (CCDs), line scan detector, and computed radiography plates/cassettes. Further, the flat panel detectors segment is sub-divided into indirect capture FPDs and direct capture FPDs. In addition, the flat panel detectors segment is also categorized, on the basis of panel size, into small area FPDs and large area FPDs. By application, the market is segmented into medical, veterinary, security, dental, and industrial. Moreover, the medical segment is divided into static imaging and dynamic imaging. Furthermore, static imaging is categorized on the basis of indication into oncology and others. Region wise, the market analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current X-ray detector market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

? An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

? A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global X-ray detector market is provided.

? An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

– Analogic Corporation (Altaris Capital Partners, LLC)

– Canon, Inc.

– Carestream Health, Inc.

– Comet Holding (YXLON International GmbH)

– Detection Technology Plc.

– Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Fujifilm Medical Systems)

– General Electric

– Konica Minolta Holdings Inc.

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– Siemens AG

– Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (Teledyne DALSA, Inc.)

– Thales Group (Trixell)

– Varex Imaging Corporation

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

– Agilent Technologies

– Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

– Vieworks Co., Ltd.

– Rayence Inc., and among others

