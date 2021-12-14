Medical Supplies Market Supporting Growth, Challenges 2021: Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on medical supplies market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global medical supplies market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 4% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

During patient diagnosis and treatment, medical supplies, sometimes referred to as medical equipment, are used. A large number of patients and a limited number of hospitals will almost certainly require medical supplies. A medical supply is a broad category consisting of products ranging from a simple first-aid kit to specialized medical gear. Medical supplies, such as hypodermic needles and inhalation tools, are used for medication delivery, while supplies used for sterilization and infection control help prevent infections in healthcare environments.

Factors Affecting

Chronic diseases used to be more prevalent among the elderly. Diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, and cancer are common diseases today and can affect any age group. The use of medical supplies in treating such conditions is driving the market growth.

The growing use of medical technology, which enables professionals to diagnose and treat their patients remotely, has led to significant growth in the market. The lockdown period was necessary to prevent the spread of the virus among non-emergency patients, resulting in a substantial increase in demand for medical supplies for home care, like oxygen masks, blood pressure monitors, disposable masks, etc. Furthermore, the same factors anticipate driving the future market growth.

Due to patients’ convenience, remote patient monitoring devices have become increasingly popular recently for tracking patients’ vitals. As a result, such devices increase the likelihood of a breach of confidential patient information. Therefore, security concerns can slow the growth of the market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Due to Covid-19, medical supplies are in high demand. COVID-19 treatment became a priority for healthcare facilities and medical professionals soon after the epidemic broke out, necessitating the usage of disposable masks, eye-wear, respiratory supply supplies, hand sanitizers, and disposable gloves. During this period, the medical supply sector began to boom as a result of this predicament.

The demand for medical supplies for wound care, diagnostics, and laboratory testing, on the other hand, dropped unexpectedly because non-emergency medical cases delayed adhering to social distancing norms. As a result of the circumstances, Covid-19 is unlikely to have impacted the global medical supply industry.

Regional Overview

North America dominated both the production and the demand for medical supplies. Medical supplies are in high demand in this region due to the growing number of operations in this area. Further, geriatric populations and Covid-19 cases are increasing, resulting in an increasing market for these products.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent competitors in the global medical supplies market are:

Coloplast Group (Europe)

3M Company (United States)

Smith & Nephew PLC (United Kingdom)

Convatec Group PLC (United Kingdom)

Merit Medical Systems (United States)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

Teleflex Incorporated (United States)

Stryker (United States)

Johnson & Johnson (United States)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (United States)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (United States)

Cook Medical (United States)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (United States)

DePuy Synthes (United States)

Siemens Healthineers (Europe)

GE Healthcare (United States)

Ethicon LLC (United States)

Philips Healthcare (Europe)

Fresenius Medical Care (Europe)

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global medical supplies market segmentation focuses on Type, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Diagnostic Supplies

Blood Collection Consumables

Other Sample Collection Consumables

Infusion & Injectable Supplies

Intubation & Ventilation Supplies

Disinfectants

Hand Disinfectants

Skin Disinfectants

Surface Disinfectants

Instrument Disinfectants

Personal Protective Equipment

Hand & Arm Protection Equipment

Eye & Face Protection Equipment

Protective Clothing

Foot & Leg Protection Equipment

Surgical Drapes

Other Protection Equipment

Sterilization Consumables

Wound Care Consumables

Advanced Wound Dressings

Surgical Wound Care

Traditional Wound Care

Dialysis Consumables

Hemodialysis Consumables

Peritoneal Dialysis Consumables

Radiology Consumables

Catheters

Cardiovascular Catheters

Intravenous Catheters

Urological Catheters

Specialty Catheters

Neurovascular Catheters

Sleep Apnea Consumables

Other Medical Supplies

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

