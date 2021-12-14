Medical Goggle Market Share 2021 Growth, Future Investments, Upcoming Trends, Size, Production Capacity Estimates, Progression Status and Forecast to 2027

Report Ocean presents a new report on medical goggle market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global medical goggle market size was valued at more than the U.S. $400 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% from 2021 to 2027.

Medical goggles, also known as safety goggles and protective goggles are worn by doctors, nurses, medical technicians, and other personnel to protect their eyes from liquids and aerosols. This eye protection protects from dust, impact, and splashes & vapor.

There are many types of filters for lenses that can change the spectrum and intensity of the light to prevent the eyes from being damaged by radiant light. In the process of an examination or performing surgery on a patient, medical goggles are usually worn by doctors and nurses to prevent laser injury, radiation exposure, and other injuries.

Factors Impacting Medical Goggle Market

As a key driving force of the global medical goggle industry, the implementation of stringent regulations regarding the safety of healthcare personnel.

As a result of the rapid transmission of the infectious Coronavirus, medical goggles have been increasing in demand and sales in the healthcare sector.

Growing awareness of the advantages of medical goggles among health care professionals notably contributes to the growth of the medical goggles market. The industry is restrained by price increases on protective goggles and the short supply of medical goggles coupled with reviews of recalls of medical goggles.

In contrast, the expansion of the global medical goggles market is expected to be boosted by an increase in R&D activities and medical protective goggles advancements.

Impact of Covid-19: The Medical Goggle Market

There have been significant disruptions to healthcare workflows due to COVID-19. Several industries, including the healthcare industry, have temporarily ceased operations due to the epidemic. However, after an increase in COVID-19 cases, the demand for medical goggles has increased significantly because of the government’s strict regulations requiring workers in sensitive environments to wear protective equipment. For example, in healthcare settings, workers are at high risk for COVID-19 infection, especially in situations where there is a possibility of rapid droplet dispersion, like when coughing while intubated or when using a large flow nasal canula (HFNC). Consequently, several organizations, such as WHO and the CDC, encourage all healthcare professionals to use goggles when caring for patients with COVID-19. It has led to a positive impact on the sales of medical goggles caused by the virus outbreak.

Regional Outlook: the Medical Goggle Market

Due to the prevalence of infectious diseases and COVID-19 burden in the tropics, the Asia-Pacific region offers attractive opportunities for key players operating in the medical goggle market. Further, the business for medical goggles has been growing because healthcare workers are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits of wearing them. Furthermore, the large pool of patients, the rise in healthcare awareness, the rise in the expenditures of healthcare services, and government support has further bolstered market growth in the region. Additionally, there is a gradual increase in awareness among healthcare workers about the benefits associated with medical goggles. Furthermore, the high number of healthcare workers in the region is a major driving force for the region’s economic growth.

Aim of the Report: the Medical Goggles Market

The Medical Goggles research report includes specific segments by Vent Type, Usage, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Vent Type

Indirect Vent

Direct Vent

Segmentation based on Usage

Reusable

Disposable

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical centers

Others

Segmentation based on Region

Asia- Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World

Key Players: The Medical Goggle Market

The report profiles several leading manufacturers of medical goggles:

Encon Safety Products

Bollé

Molnlycke

3M, HaberVision LLC.

Protective Industrial Products, Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Pyramex

Honeywell International Inc.

PenCarrie Limited.

