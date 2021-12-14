Workplace Wellness Market CAGR of 5.9% Report 2021 Trend Analysis, Product Scope, Industry Size, Factors, Share Estimation, Demand and Supply with Regional Forecast by 2027

Workplace Wellness Market Growth 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Workplace Wellness Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Workplace Wellness Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global workplace wellness market was valued at $49.81 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $66.20 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

Workplace wellness programs are a harmonized set of health promotion strategies that are executed at worksites and include programs, policies, and certain benefits to the community designed to encourage health and safety of employees.

Wellness programs approach certain policies and interferences that address multiple risk factors and health conditions and plan strategies that may influence multiple organization levels, including individual employee behavior change, organizational culture, and worksite environment. Workplace wellness programs are considered as an important integral part of an organization or a company, which combines individual and organizational level strategies and interventions to influence health.

Significant increase in prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe and adoption of sedentary lifestyle are the major factors that drive growth of the workplace wellness market. In addition, economic benefits offered by these programs and rise in awareness and implementation of wellness programs by employers further propel the workplace wellness market growth.

However, huge cost for companies to adopt workplace wellness plans is anticipated to hamper the market growth. Moreover, significant focus by the public and private sector of developing economies toward improvement in health of their employees is predicted to create lucrative opportunities in the future.

The report provides an extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the key market players such as Fitbit, Novant Health, EXOS, Virgin Pulse, Vitality Health, ComPsych, HealthifyMe, MDVIP, Marino Wellness, WorkStride. Some of the others players considered are FitLinxx, Truworth Wellness, Central Workplace Wellness Workplace Solutions, Privia Health, and Wellsource.

By Type

– Weight Management & Fitness Services

– Nutrition & Dietary Plan

– Stress Management Services

– Health Screening & Assessment

– Smoking Cessation

By End User

– Large-size organizations

– Mid-size organizations

– Small-size organizations

– Public sector

– NGOs

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of LAMEA

