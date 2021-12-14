Dental Crowns And Bridges Market Growth, Size, Competitive Situation 2021, Trend Analysis, Product Scope, Industry, Factors, Share Estimation, Demand and Supply with Regional Forecast by 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on dental crowns and bridges market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The dental crowns and bridges market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 7% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

A dental crown or dental caps are used to cover the damaged teeth. The caps are made up of materials like metal or porcelain. Dental caps are the replacement for a damaged tooth that uses adjacent teeth for support.

The growing number of dental disorders is propelling the demand for dental caps. Moreover, the increasing pervasiveness of tooth decay and periodontal diseases are expected to boost the demand for dental crowns during the forecast period. World Health Organization indicates that around 2.3 billion people suffer from dental disorders. Tooth decay can result in tooth loss and tooth shifting, which requires proper treatment. The increase in the number of treatments would boost the demand for dental crowns during the forecast period.

Moreover, the geriatric population is more prone to dental diseases. The rise in the geriatric population would ultimately exceed the demand for dental crowns. Thus, the increase in the geriatric population is forecast to propel the growth of the global dental crowns and bridges market during the forecast period.

The prevalence of cosmetic dentistry in East-Asian countries would grow the demand for tooth crowns during the forecast period.

However, the high cost of dental crows is expected to decline in the global dental crowns and bridges market during the analysis period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Dental Crowns and Bridges Market

The sudden onset of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the global dental crowns and bridges market. The COVID-19 spread forced various dental service providers to halt their services for several months. Dental treatments involve a severe risk of infection as dentists have to be in close contact with the patients. Thus, the global dental crowns and bridges market was severely affected during the pandemic because of the stoppage of production activities and the decline in demand.

Global Dental Crowns and Bridges Market – Regional Insights

North America is expected to hold the maximum share in the global dental crowns and bridges market. The favorable reimbursement policies in countries like the US and Canada are forecast to boost the demand for the product. Moreover, many dental insurance plans in the region include bridges and implants. Thus, it would be easy for patients to choose dental crown treatments at a convenient cost. Apart from that, the Asia-Pacific region is also expected to witness substantial adoption of dental crowns. The growing adoption of dental crowns in the geriatric population and the applications in cosmetic dentistry would soar the demand for dental crowns during the analysis period.

Competition in the market

Biotech Dental (Europe)

Zimmer Biomet (United States)

Glidewell (United States)

3M (United States)

Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Europe)

Henry Schein, Inc. (United States)

National Dentex Lab (United States)

Nobel Biocare Services AG (Europe)

Institut Straumann AG (Europe)

Dentsply Sirona (United States)

Biohorizons Implant Systems, Inc.(United States)

Derby Dental (United States)

Lithoz (Europe)

GNI, Co. Ltd. (North America)

LASAK (Europe)

GC Corporation (Japan)

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Type

Crowns

Bridges

By Material

Ceramics

Porcelain Fused to Ceramics

Metals

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

