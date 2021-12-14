Treatment Planning Systems and Advanced Image Processing Market Trends, Global Share 2021, Revenue and Size Analysis by Regions, Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins, Top Players with Strategies, Forecast Research Report 2027

Report Ocean presents a new report on treatment planning systems and advanced image processing market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The treatment planning systems and advanced image processing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

The increasing prevalence of cancer cases across the globe is driving the need for advanced and effective cancer treatment practices. The emerging healthcare IT industry with supportive infrastructure, skyrocketing investments in cancer care segments, and growing demand for advanced solutions are driving the planning systems and advanced image processing market growth.

Globally cancer cases are increasing every year, and there were an estimated 19.3 million cases detected in 2020. China alone contributed 24% of the cancer cases in 2020, and the U.S. also had a significantly higher number of around 1.8 million patients diagnosed in the year. The increase in circumstances will need innovative cure procedures which will propel the growth of the global market for treatment planning systems and advanced image processing.

The adoption of ML and AI intelligence in the market is expected to enhance the quality of cure in hospitals by simplifying complex workflow in care centers. Paragon Biosciences LLC launched Qlarity Imaging LLC in 2019, and this system is based on artificial intelligence (AI), which is expected to improve medical outcomes of breast cancer.

The emergence of COVID-19 will have minimal impact on the growth of the global market as cancer treatments are critical and emergency procedures are given utmost importance in hospitals even during the pandemic. Only non-critical procedures are being postponed in hospitals. In contrast, cancer treatments and other emergency procedures are conducted without any delay, which will help in the upward treatment planning systems and advanced image processing market growth.

Growth Drivers

The global market will be mainly driven by factors such as increased cases of cancer across the globe along with the adoption of innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence in cancer treatment. The increasing use of radiotherapy and the adoption of software systems in treatment planning is expected to fuel the growth of planning systems and the advanced image processing market during the forecast period.

The mortality associated with cancer is very high and hence new treatment procedures are being developed to reduce cancer-related deaths. Radiotherapy is one of the important care procedures which are given to nearly half of the patients diagnosed with cancer. Due to the increasing adoption of radiotherapy, advanced radiotherapy centers are increasing across the globe.

In the U.S. alone there are around 2,332 radiotherapy centers and it is expected that, by 2030, 4.1 million radiotherapy survivors will be living in the world. All these require innovative treatment planning solutions and advanced image processing systems, and this will boost the market growth for planning systems and advanced image processing over the coming years.

Companies are launching new systems and entering collaboration to fulfill the demand of the market. For instance, Terumo Europe launched Holmium-166 specific dosimetry software Q-SuiteTM, in July 2020. This new software is useful in the planning of Selective Internal Radiation Therapy (SIRT) Treatment planning.

Philips entered into collaboration with MIM Software Inc., in January 2019, to enhance its capability in radiation therapy treatment planning. Philips hopes to improve therapy decisions by integrating magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems, computed tomography (CT), and intelligent treatment planning software. Mevion and RaySearch agreed to continue their partnership for HYPERSCAN Treatment Planning Capabilities, in June 2019.

Report Segmentation

By Component

Advanced Image Processing Software

Treatment Planning Software

Auto-contouring software

Multi-modality software

PET/CT deformable software

Dicom-rt software

By Technique

3D Image Reconstruction

In-Room Imaging

Image Registration using Graphics Processor Unit (GPU)

By Application

Adaptive Radiotherapy

Online Monitoring

Tracking

Dose Accumulation

Validation of Image Registration

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitive Insight

Companies are investing heavily in research & development to bring innovative treatment planning solutions into the market. Companies are devising key strategies such as collaborations and acquisitions to expand their treatment solutions portfolio and planning systems and advanced image processing market footprint.

Some of the key player’s functioning in the treatment planning systems and advanced image processing market include Accuray Incorporated, Brainlab, DOSIsoft SA, Elekta, Koninklijke Philips NV, MIM Software, Inc., Prowess, Inc., RaySearch Laboratories, Varian Medical Systems, Viewray, Inc.

