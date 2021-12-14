Automated Liquid Handling Market CAGR of 8.5% Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Company Profiles with Strategies, Global Sales and Revenues, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2027

Automated Liquid Handling Market Growth 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Automated Liquid Handling Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Automated Liquid Handling Marketsize forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get a complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The global automated liquid handling market was valued at $763 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,480 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

Automated liquid handling (ALH) systems are equipment that are precisely programmed to handle liquids and deliver accurate and reproducible results without any complexity in clinical and research settings. Efficient and accurate liquid handling techniques are essential components of a wide range of research applications. Paying attention to quality of liquid handling is imperative for results to remain consistent and reliable. Profits and productivity are based on number of processed samples in the diagnostics industry; hence high throughput is highly expected in these processes. Automated liquid handling offers high throughput processing at the expense of reducing labor costs, streamlining work-flow, decreasing manual errors, and improving overall experimental outcome. ALH are widely used in biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries, contract research organizations, academic & government research institutes to enhance workflow.

It is estimated that the market would show significant market growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of ALH, rise in adoption of ALH in emerging countries, technological advancements in ALH systems, and surge in demand for miniature process equipment. In addition, advantages of ALH systems over manual pipetting such as improved efficiency, enhanced safety, and rise in awareness of benefits of using ALH is expected to fuel the market growth. However, higher costs of ALH instruments are expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, untapped potential of emerging markets provide lucrative opportunities for market players.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Biotek Instruments, Inc.)

– Aurora Biomed Inc.

– Corning Inc.

– Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.)

– Eppendorf Ag

– Gilson, Inc

– Hamilton Company

– Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

– Perkinelmer, Inc.

– Tecan Group Ltd.

– Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

– Hudson Robotics

– Labcyte Inc.

– Labnet International, Inc

– BioTek Instruments, Inc.

– Analytik Jena AG

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Standalone

– Individual Benchtop Workstation

– Multi Instrument System

– Others

By Modality

– Disposable Tip

– Fixed Tip

By Procedure

– PCR Setup

– Serial Dilution

– High-Throughput Screening

– Cell Culture

– Whole Genome Amplification

– Plate Reformatting

– Array Printing

– Other Procedures

By End User

– Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

– Contract Research Organizations

– Academic & Government Research Institutes

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

