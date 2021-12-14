Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/12/14 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, December 14, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;Humid, a.m. showers;31;25;WSW;13;81%;78%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;28;18;High clouds;27;18;NNE;7;50%;0%;2

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;19;7;Clouding up;16;8;E;7;58%;90%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;15;7;Sunny;13;7;E;9;76%;3%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;10;9;A shower or two;10;6;W;15;95%;96%;0

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-14;-20;Very cold;-15;-16;NNE;6;76%;5%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cold with low clouds;4;-2;Sunny, but chilly;7;-2;ESE;14;49%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds and cold;-14;-18;Cloudy;-7;-9;WSW;20;79%;12%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;A t-storm around;33;24;SSE;16;73%;60%;13

Athens, Greece;Chilly with rain;9;8;A couple of showers;11;6;N;14;70%;98%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain;19;19;A few showers;24;18;N;13;73%;90%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy;21;10;Breezy with hazy sun;24;13;SE;23;36%;55%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Couple of t-storms;31;23;Couple of t-storms;32;23;SE;9;71%;93%;7

Bangalore, India;A shower in spots;24;17;Mostly cloudy;25;17;E;11;70%;17%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;33;23;Turning sunny;33;23;NNW;9;51%;2%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;15;6;Partly sunny;15;7;NE;9;70%;2%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;8;-5;Rather cloudy;6;-5;NW;7;35%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Low clouds and cold;0;-3;A rain/snow shower;1;0;W;7;88%;90%;1

Berlin, Germany;A shower in the p.m.;7;6;A morning shower;8;7;WSW;9;88%;88%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A stray t-shower;20;10;A stray t-shower;19;10;SE;9;72%;66%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;25;20;Couple of t-storms;24;19;N;10;82%;94%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower in the p.m.;7;3;Fog, then some sun;6;3;NW;11;89%;50%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy with a shower;8;8;Fog, then some sun;9;6;W;11;87%;96%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy;4;2;Remaining cloudy;5;2;WNW;7;70%;44%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;2;-3;Fog;4;-2;NW;6;94%;38%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sun, some clouds;28;17;A shower in the a.m.;24;17;E;13;74%;57%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds;27;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;19;NE;10;49%;80%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;9;2;Increasing clouds;14;5;WNW;9;70%;5%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Turning sunny;20;11;Plenty of sunshine;19;11;W;12;45%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;22;14;A passing shower;19;14;SSE;18;61%;80%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers;26;20;Partly sunny;27;20;ENE;6;69%;44%;6

Chennai, India;Breezy with clearing;30;25;Partly sunny;31;24;NNE;18;70%;11%;4

Chicago, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;11;9;Sprinkles, warmer;18;9;SSW;33;78%;90%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;A heavy thunderstorm;29;24;NE;13;80%;94%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;Inc. clouds;6;3;A shower or two;8;5;W;15;93%;96%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;27;22;Mostly cloudy;27;21;NNE;15;72%;2%;3

Dallas, United States;A morning shower;24;20;A morning shower;25;19;S;21;72%;80%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;29;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;ENE;13;75%;82%;5

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;22;10;Hazy sun;21;9;N;8;60%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, mild;16;7;Cooler;8;-3;SW;15;30%;28%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;28;14;Hazy sunshine;26;14;NNW;9;67%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;35;24;An afternoon shower;32;23;SSE;7;65%;60%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;9;6;Partly sunny;11;6;SW;18;88%;6%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A little a.m. snow;6;0;Areas of low clouds;7;-2;WNW;8;40%;33%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower in the p.m.;16;14;Breezy with a shower;16;14;E;38;77%;96%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;25;17;Low clouds breaking;25;19;SSE;4;77%;44%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;31;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;18;SSE;12;60%;60%;9

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;29;21;A shower or two;29;20;E;19;60%;82%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Snow, then rain;2;-1;Showers of rain/snow;3;0;W;20;99%;97%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;32;24;Turning cloudy;33;24;SSE;9;58%;44%;4

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;26;19;A shower in the a.m.;24;20;ENE;13;67%;73%;4

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;28;21;A morning shower;27;21;ENE;19;67%;93%;2

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;27;18;Periods of sun;27;17;NE;8;51%;1%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;17;4;Plenty of sunshine;17;3;NNW;9;52%;2%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Periods of rain;11;6;A little rain;7;4;NNW;22;90%;96%;0

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;ENE;10;73%;80%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;32;25;Some sun;32;25;SE;13;51%;4%;3

Johannesburg, South Africa;Warmer;25;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;15;S;14;74%;66%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Brilliant sunshine;7;-4;Showers around;9;-5;ESE;11;35%;91%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;28;10;Hazy sun;26;9;NE;6;26%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;20;5;Partly sunny;20;4;S;7;55%;0%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;34;20;Hazy sun;33;18;NNW;21;26%;0%;4

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain/snow showers;2;-1;An afternoon flurry;0;-1;NW;9;77%;45%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;31;25;Showers;30;24;N;12;71%;98%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;33;24;A t-storm in spots;30;23;WSW;9;79%;92%;3

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;25;16;Hazy sun;25;15;NNW;8;55%;0%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;33;25;A shower and t-storm;32;24;NNW;5;79%;100%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;13;5;A couple of showers;14;5;SE;12;66%;100%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Turning cloudy;33;25;Clouds and sunshine;32;25;SW;9;70%;44%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;21;18;Partly sunny;21;18;SSE;10;78%;23%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;16;8;Plenty of sunshine;16;7;NE;10;73%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;A passing shower;13;9;Mostly sunny;12;6;WSW;11;87%;41%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Rain, heavy at times;14;4;Breezy and cool;12;3;NNE;24;48%;3%;3

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;29;26;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;SSW;13;76%;42%;11

Madrid, Spain;Fog to sun;16;0;Mostly sunny;15;-1;SSE;5;63%;0%;2

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;27;Partly sunny;31;27;E;16;69%;100%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy;31;25;A morning t-storm;29;25;N;7;85%;87%;2

Manila, Philippines;Partial sunshine;32;23;Becoming cloudy;29;24;NE;10;67%;11%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Not as warm;26;14;Cooler;19;13;S;18;70%;66%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;21;6;Sunshine, pleasant;22;6;N;8;44%;3%;5

Miami, United States;A shower;27;23;A couple of showers;26;23;ENE;23;73%;97%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Fog early in the day;-2;-4;An a.m. snow shower;1;0;SW;10;99%;90%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy with some sun;33;26;Breezy in the p.m.;33;25;ENE;22;63%;12%;4

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;25;18;Showers around;21;17;E;20;81%;64%;11

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;0;-7;An afternoon shower;1;0;SSE;8;54%;92%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;-3;-7;Low clouds;-1;-3;SW;10;84%;68%;0

Mumbai, India;Sun and clouds;31;23;Hazy sun;31;23;N;12;53%;0%;2

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sunshine;24;16;A t-storm in spots;24;16;NE;18;70%;96%;6

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;11;4;Inc. clouds;11;10;S;13;53%;63%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Severe thunderstorms;18;8;A shower in the p.m.;18;6;WNW;9;74%;63%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow, cold;-15;-26;A bit of p.m. snow;-12;-13;S;19;81%;94%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunlit and cool;11;5;Mostly sunny;14;5;W;12;61%;3%;3

Oslo, Norway;Freezing fog;-1;-3;Variable cloudiness;2;-1;SW;4;94%;12%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Colder;0;-8;A bit of ice;0;-1;S;16;69%;94%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;30;25;A shower or two;30;26;ENE;16;67%;83%;9

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;31;24;A thunderstorm;29;24;NW;10;82%;85%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;32;24;Variable cloudiness;30;24;ENE;10;79%;44%;4

Paris, France;Low clouds and fog;8;5;Low clouds and fog;8;6;NE;6;89%;1%;0

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;25;15;Breezy in the p.m.;26;16;SSW;20;46%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Decreasing clouds;31;25;Clouds and sun;32;26;N;14;58%;28%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Heavy p.m. showers;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;ENE;17;74%;82%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;20;An afternoon shower;32;19;ESE;10;53%;62%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds and fog;6;5;Fog, then some sun;6;4;SSW;7;72%;84%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy, mild;8;2;Mild with hazy sun;10;-3;NNW;6;68%;2%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;17;11;Occasional rain;19;11;NNE;13;73%;86%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;20;8;Partly sunny;21;9;E;5;75%;2%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;30;26;Showers around;31;25;ESE;15;62%;84%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Overcast;4;3;Showers around;5;5;SW;20;72%;88%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow, then rain late;2;0;Showers of rain/snow;4;3;WSW;16;95%;97%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;NNE;9;78%;80%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, nice;22;11;High clouds;22;12;SSE;12;39%;0%;2

Rome, Italy;More sun than clouds;14;1;Sun and some clouds;13;3;NNE;8;81%;11%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. mist;1;1;A little p.m. rain;2;1;SW;11;82%;82%;0

San Francisco, United States;A shower in the a.m.;11;8;A little p.m. rain;12;10;SSW;21;73%;99%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;26;18;A thunderstorm;27;18;ENE;13;65%;85%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A couple of showers;29;24;A shower or two;28;24;E;21;78%;97%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and humid;24;18;Partly sunny, nice;24;18;N;12;80%;44%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;24;8;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;NNE;6;15%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunlit and beautiful;25;12;Sunny and pleasant;27;13;SSW;12;37%;3%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;29;22;A couple of showers;29;22;N;18;75%;94%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;19;5;Sunny and mild;20;5;ENE;6;60%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;An afternoon shower;5;3;Snow and rain;4;3;ESE;10;77%;99%;0

Seoul, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;8;6;Mostly sunny, mild;12;0;WSW;8;68%;9%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;11;7;Cloudy;13;9;NNE;10;88%;44%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;32;25;A t-storm or two;31;26;WNW;16;75%;90%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Wet snow;2;-2;Cloudy and chilly;1;-3;WSW;17;83%;35%;0

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;29;25;A shower in places;29;24;ENE;23;67%;86%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;4;-2;More clouds than sun;6;2;W;11;95%;27%;0

Sydney, Australia;Nice with some sun;25;17;Becoming cloudy;27;19;NE;18;59%;100%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warmer with some sun;27;17;Mostly sunny, warm;28;17;ESE;10;67%;2%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow, then rain;3;1;Showers of rain/snow;4;2;WSW;13;92%;97%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;5;2;Cloudy and chilly;6;-1;N;8;83%;30%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Low clouds;7;3;Decreasing clouds;9;2;NNW;7;74%;8%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;12;4;Cloudy;11;3;S;10;29%;3%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Heavy p.m. showers;23;13;Mostly sunny;19;11;SSE;17;57%;26%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;12;0;Plenty of sun;13;0;ENE;5;56%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;7;4;Sunny and warmer;12;5;N;8;74%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;5;2;A couple of showers;7;6;S;25;76%;93%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;17;12;Partly sunny;17;11;WSW;12;65%;35%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;17;7;Mostly cloudy;16;7;WSW;7;79%;10%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sun;-12;-23;Cloudy;-13;-32;NNW;15;44%;44%;0

Vancouver, Canada;A morning shower;5;2;Cloudy;5;2;E;14;65%;70%;0

Vienna, Austria;A passing shower;8;6;Some sun, fog early;8;5;NNW;8;66%;73%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;28;13;Partly sunny, warm;31;14;NNW;4;55%;0%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Afternoon snow;-2;-2;Showers of rain/snow;2;1;SW;12;96%;97%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Showers of rain/snow;1;1;A morning shower;3;2;WSW;11;92%;88%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Showers, some heavy;17;15;Showers around;22;15;SSW;26;83%;98%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;33;20;Sun and some clouds;32;19;NNW;8;56%;1%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;High clouds;6;-3;Clearing;7;-3;NNE;3;54%;2%;2

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-12-14 22:38 GMT+08:00

