Lindelof undergoing tests after breathing problems in match

Manchester United's Victor Lindelof holds his chest before having to leave the field during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich Ci... Manchester United's Victor Lindelof holds his chest before having to leave the field during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and Manchester United at Carrow road in Norwich, England, Saturday, Dec.11, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Manchester United's Victor Lindelof, leaves the field during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and Manchester United at Car... Manchester United's Victor Lindelof, leaves the field during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and Manchester United at Carrow road in Norwich, England, Saturday, Dec.11, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, centre talks to Victor Lindelof, 2nd from right as receives treatment before having to leave the field during t... Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, centre talks to Victor Lindelof, 2nd from right as receives treatment before having to leave the field during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and Manchester United at Carrow road in Norwich, England, Saturday, Dec.11, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, left and goalkeeper David de Gea, right, talk to Victor Lindelof, 3rd from left as he holds his chest before ha... Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, left and goalkeeper David de Gea, right, talk to Victor Lindelof, 3rd from left as he holds his chest before having to leave the field during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and Manchester United at Carrow road in Norwich, England, Saturday, Dec.11, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof was undergoing “precautionary investigations” after suffering breathing difficulties during an English Premier League game, the club said Tuesday.

United said the Sweden international “has recovered well” from the incident during the 1-0 win over Norwich on Saturday. He had to be replaced in the second half.

“All indications are that this is not linked to any COVID outbreak within the club,” United said in a short statement, hours after announcing that its league match against Brentford on Tuesday was postponed because some United players and staff returned positive tests for the coronavirus on Sunday.

Lindelof has been wearing a heart monitor since Saturday’s match, his wife wrote on Monday in her widely read blog.

“Everything seems to be OK as luck would have it and we are waiting for answers to the last tests that will end tomorrow (Tuesday),” Maja Nilsson Lindelof wrote.

