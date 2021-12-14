Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Lindelof undergoing tests after breathing problems in match

By Associated Press
2021/12/14 18:57
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, left and goalkeeper David de Gea, right, talk to Victor Lindelof, 3rd from left as he holds his chest before ha...
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, centre talks to Victor Lindelof, 2nd from right as receives treatment before having to leave the field during t...
Manchester United's Victor Lindelof, leaves the field during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and Manchester United at Car...
Manchester United's Victor Lindelof holds his chest before having to leave the field during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich Ci...

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, left and goalkeeper David de Gea, right, talk to Victor Lindelof, 3rd from left as he holds his chest before ha...

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, centre talks to Victor Lindelof, 2nd from right as receives treatment before having to leave the field during t...

Manchester United's Victor Lindelof, leaves the field during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and Manchester United at Car...

Manchester United's Victor Lindelof holds his chest before having to leave the field during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich Ci...

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof was undergoing “precautionary investigations” after suffering breathing difficulties during an English Premier League game, the club said Tuesday.

United said the Sweden international “has recovered well” from the incident during the 1-0 win over Norwich on Saturday. He had to be replaced in the second half.

“All indications are that this is not linked to any COVID outbreak within the club,” United said in a short statement, hours after announcing that its league match against Brentford on Tuesday was postponed because some United players and staff returned positive tests for the coronavirus on Sunday.

Lindelof has been wearing a heart monitor since Saturday’s match, his wife wrote on Monday in her widely read blog.

“Everything seems to be OK as luck would have it and we are waiting for answers to the last tests that will end tomorrow (Tuesday),” Maja Nilsson Lindelof wrote.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-14 21:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Taiwan’s COVID alert expected to go down after LNY: CECC head
Taiwan’s COVID alert expected to go down after LNY: CECC head