Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Congresswoman says time for US 'strategic ambiguity' on Taiwan has passed

Democratic Representative Elaine Luria says US must prepare to make Chinese invasion of Taiwan too costly

By Micah McCartney, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2021/12/14 18:12
Representative for Virginia's 2nd District Elaine Luria. (Facebook, Congresswoman Elaine Luria photo)

Representative for Virginia's 2nd District Elaine Luria. (Facebook, Congresswoman Elaine Luria photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D-VA) said Tuesday that the longstanding U.S. policy of strategic ambiguity toward Taiwan is obsolete, and the time has come for Washington to invest in beefing up its capacity to stave off a Chinese offensive against the country.

Speaking remotely that morning in a session of the event titled "Congressional Dialogue on Prospects of Taiwan-U.S.-Japan cooperation," Luria said it was incredibly important for the U.S. Navy to deter a Chinese attempt to take Taiwan by force.

Luria, who serves as vice-chair of the House Armed Services Committee and spent two decades in the U.S. Navy as an officer, said the country should work with Taiwan to head off the Chinese Communist Party's ambitions.

Moving forward, Washington should take into consideration the War Powers Act, the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA), as well as its "strategic ambiguity" on whether it would come to Taiwan's defense in the event of an attack, the representative said. This decades-long policy of keeping China guessing may have worked in the past, she continued, but she believes it has outlived its usefulness.

"I truly believe the U.S. position should be the U.S. will act to maintain the status quo," she stated, adding this is something she feels is missing from the 42-year-old TRA, which requires Washington to equip Taipei with "such defense articles and defense services" it may need to defend itself.

This would involve maintaining a large naval presence "tethered near Taiwan" that can be deployed as needed. However, an outright attack is just one among many factors to consider when it comes to Chinese Communist Party interference, including a blockade, cyberwarfare, and election tampering.

Luria's remarks followed a recorded message from Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), who said Taiwan and Japan were "at the vanguard" of freedom in the Indo-Pacific and, along with the U.S., "indispensable cornerstones" in efforts to resist aggression from China, which he called revisionist and hegemonic.

Also on Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken laid out U.S. plans for the Indo-Pacific region. In the speech, he reiterated Washington's commitment to "peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait" and stressed that when it comes to Beijing, the Biden administration has a diplomacy-first approach to reduce the chances of a conflict.
Congress
House of Representatives
Elaine Luria

RELATED ARTICLES

Dutch House of Representatives shows support for Taiwan with passing of two resolutions
Dutch House of Representatives shows support for Taiwan with passing of two resolutions
2021/12/01 16:24
Taiwan foreign minister sees US delegation as symbol of strong ties
Taiwan foreign minister sees US delegation as symbol of strong ties
2021/11/27 15:02
China sends 8 aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ during visit US Congress members
China sends 8 aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ during visit US Congress members
2021/11/26 20:49
Taiwan to station Veterans Affairs Council envoy in US
Taiwan to station Veterans Affairs Council envoy in US
2021/11/26 18:08
Taiwan foreign ministry welcomes 2nd US congressional delegation of month
Taiwan foreign ministry welcomes 2nd US congressional delegation of month
2021/11/26 02:17

Updated : 2021-12-14 21:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taipei American School closed over shooting threat
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
Taiwan confirms researcher infected with COVID in lab
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Taiwan records its first 3 Omicron cases in one day
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
Video shows family of 6 riding scooter in Taipei
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
White House cuts Audrey Tang's video after Taiwan map appears
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Taiwan to hold traffic accident press conferences
Taiwan’s COVID alert expected to go down after LNY: CECC head
Taiwan’s COVID alert expected to go down after LNY: CECC head